CLEMSON — Matt Bockhorst got regular Leadership 101 lessons from one of the leading leaders in Clemson football history.

They came with bruises.

Bockhorst, as a frisky freshman guard trying to prove himself, often tangled in practice with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins, a key member of Clemson’s 2016 and 2018 national championship teams and later a Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick, won most battles.

Bockhorst bristled.

“I was just the stubborn guy from Ohio,” he said, “and I was tired of getting pummeled.”

It’s just two weeks into Clemson’s 2020 spring practice but among the many no-doubt things about this team — including a sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance — is Bockhorst’s leadership status. Though entering his first year as a starter, the redshirt junior has played 599 snaps and wakes up looking for ways to set a good example.

He looks the part, sounds the part, oozes Type A machismo. He’s smart enough to manage your finances, too.

“The biggest thing is being who you are,” the Cincinnati native said. “And some guys aren’t going to be vocal leaders. For me, I’ve kind of always had a pretty loud personality and it’s not something that I’m ashamed of.”

Think a bigger version (6-4, 310) of Ben Boulware, the former Clemson linebacker who starred on the 2016 national title team.

Dabo: ‘A nasty guard’

Bockhorst is majoring in Finance Management and has squeezed in short internships with Merrill Lynch and Cisco. He’s likely to be “the face of a company” someday, head coach Dabo Swinney said.

He’s an honor roll student who turned 21 on Jan. 27.

On the field, Clemson coaches see Bockhorst as a younger version of Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson. The Tigers saw Nelson’s go-for-the-throat tenacity up close during a 24-22 victory over Notre Dame at Death Valley in 2015.

“Just an amazing young person,” Swinney said of Bockhorst, “who just happens to be a nasty guard who can play this game at a high level.”

Still, Bockhorst remains best known outside the Clemson family as that big dude who scarfed up extra Big Macs when President Donald Trump offered a fast-food feast during the Tigers’ visit to the White House in January 2019.

“I mean, you’re not just gonna NOT eat the Big Macs stacked in a pile, right?” Bockhorst tweeted after a White House photo went viral.

One of the faces of the team

Bockhorst as a reserve backing up All-American John Simpson was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Clemson’s 2019 win against Florida State, a sneak peek at 2020.

Adjusting to a starting role within Clemson’s rebuilt offensive line also means working with a freshman-laden backup group.

“Seeing all the talented guys — and really just great guys — that have come before me, it would really be special for me to be considered one of the faces of the team,” Bockhorst said. “I never do it for glory; playing offensive line there’s just not much glory in it. But if I can be looked at by my teammates as a leader and someone who’s well-respected, I’d really love to try and earn that.”

Wilkins won respect on the field as a defensive tackle who also appeared as a running back, caught a pass on a fake punt play in a playoff win over Oklahoma and lined up at free safety during a spring game. Off the field, he dressed up in Power Ranger outfits and won the Campbell Trophy given to best college football example of academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.

“It would be hard to replicate what Christian brought to the table,” Bockhorst said. “That guy, he’s different. In a good way.”

Bockhorst is different, too: a loud voice for teamwork, progress, extra free hamburgers and winning.

That’s good for Clemson’s chances of staying on a roll in 2020.

