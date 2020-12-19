Maybe this isn’t the best Clemson team of the seven-year College Football Playoff era that now includes six straight Clemson appearances and a good shot at a third national title in five years.

But it’s Dabo Swinney’s deepest, most versatile and talented bunch. That was repeatedly proven Saturday during a 34-10 ACC Championship Game victory over No. 2 Notre Dame at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

There were multiple highlight-film examples as the Tigers (10-1) completely flipped the script on both lines of scrimmage to avenge a loss within the same season.

“Incredible performance,” Swinney said. “Incredible. Dominant.”

On to a Jan. 1 playoff semifinal.

And a 2021 reward for 2020 coping.

You’ve heard it before. Coaches in various sports go on in 2020 about how “special” their teams are because of all the adversity and sacrifices and bonding. Not realizing that outside of their little world it’s pretty much the same thing at every grocery store, home improvement store and pizza delivery place.

Of course, hospitals, blood donation spots, police departments and other truly essential work places. Not to mention Department of Social Services offices and daycare centers.

Most families.

But it’s still cool to see a Clemson ACC championship unlike all the others, beautifully reflective of the kind of group effort that makes sport the source of so many of our everyday clichés.

“Team effort” is the best example.

It is carved into a classic redemption tale requiring a large cast: 34 rushing yards for Clemson in a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 and 219 on Saturday; 208 Irish rushing yards in Clemson-Notre Dame I and 44 in the rematch.

“Just kept going back to work every day,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence explained.

Ian Book report

Clemson has veteran stars in Lawrence and Travis Etienne on offense, and as many other potential NFL first-round draft picks as any college team except perhaps Alabama.

The Tigers also went with 23 different starters on defense, the most since Brent Venables took over as defensive coordinator in 2012.

Overall, Clemson was averaging 73.1 players per game entering Saturday. They used 27 first-year freshmen, tied with Kansas for the most in the nation.

Sure, it’s a pandemic season requiring extra help, including Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.

But this isn’t Kansas.

Venables late Saturday reminded people that Clemson had nine new starters on defense in the season opener at Wake Forest.

“In doing things right as a unit,” he said, “you’re going to continue to get better even though there’s going to be some ebbs and flows to the season.”

Clemson’s quality depth owes to recruiting, winning, player development and more recruiting. You don’t become the first program in any conference with six straight conference titles without that stuff.

Ian Book sure knows. The terrific Notre Dame quarterback said this week he was tired about hearing how the Irish won in South Bend when three Clemson starters were out and others injured during the game.

Book said he looked forward to facing defensive end Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

Those three smiled a lot as they put on brand new “ACC CHAMPS” ballcaps.

Showing off a sweet blend of creativity, depth and versatility, Clemson on Saturday got sacks from cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Malcolm Greene, their first of the season.

Freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson, a converted high school running back with pass rushing and coverage skills, got the last of Clemson’s six sacks.

“Just great execution on both sides of the line,” Swinney said. “That guy (Book) is a great player. He’s just a nightmare. … Just great preparation and execution.”

A Heisman winner’s glow

The Clemson defense – still not at full strength Saturday without Xavier Thomas (tied for the Clemson sack lead) and Jake Venables (third-leading tackler) – got many Notre Dame messages over two weeks of preparation.

The offensive line took South Bend to heart, too.

Left tackle Jackson Carman had the seal block on Etienne’s 44-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 late in the first half, with left guard Matt Bockhorst and wide receiver Cornell Powell chiming in.

Run-game emphasis was urgent after the way Notre Dame manhandled Clemson while keying on Etienne in South Bend. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, as the college football world knows, stepped up big-time with Lawrence sidelined by COVID at Notre Dame (439 yards passing) but struggled to find open receivers in short routes against blitzes on a few key third downs.

Lawrence, who wore street clothes in South Bend, had a Heisman Trophy winner’s glow in Charlotte: 322 yards passing, 90 yards rushing, three total touchdowns.

There simply weren’t any pressure situations on third down after the first quarter.

Something is wrong with voters, Swinney said, if they don’t “attach” the Heisman to Lawrence.

The junior quarterback admitted Saturday he needs help growing a mustache but he gets a lot of support on the field: 22 different Clemson players have caught passes (not including top wide receiver Justyn Ross, who has been out all season with a spine injury).

And 57 Clemson players have made tackles and 117 have seen action in 2020.

Worthy contributions in any year. But particularly one in which the Tigers took a hard 2020 road (that most people can relate to) on the way to a familiar playoff spot (that only elite football teams know).

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff