If you’ve witnessed a Clemson cross country competition any time since the invention of stopwatches you’re ahead of the rest of us.

Quick: Name your three favorite Clemson track and field standouts of the last 25 years (not including football players).

But Clemson administrators tripped at the Nov. 5 start line if they thought they could cut two non-revenue men’s sports from a shiny Power 5 Conference athletic department and not feel pushback beyond 51 athletes and 24 hours.

The bad look is seen across campus and throughout the state, stirring lawmakers and upsetting mothers who were out looking for good deals on kids’ running shoes.

Yes, fellow Power 5 schools Stanford and Iowa have slashed sports. But maybe it’s too early to turn Clemson’s track space into football parking lots and new dorms.

Save Clemson Cross Country and Track and Field — best known by its social media hashtag #SaveClemsonXCTF — launched almost before athletic director Dan Radakovich completed his official announcement.

Russell Dinkins, a former Princeton runner who has helped save track programs on the chopping block at William & Mary and Brown, said he filed a civil rights complaint against Clemson insisting the cuts are racially discriminatory.

Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, wants fellow S.C. state senators to investigate.

Certainly, an institution has the right to explore frugality amid a global pandemic. Radakovich said the $2 million Clemson will save in not having men’s track and field and cross country teams after the 2020-2021 academic year will be spread across other sports.

Mike Beaudreau, a Clemson alum and spokesperson for #SaveClemsonXCTF, calls it “a destructive and permanent decision for a temporary challenge” that is “very fixable.”

Well put.

And eliminating a track program with 23 combined ACC team championships, four Olympic gold medalists, 22 Olympians and 16 NCAA individual champions is just the core sports part.

Major unintended consequences include, in order:

• Discouraging participation in South Carolina youth sports when we need as many kids participating in healthy teamwork activities as possible

• Reducing Clemson’s already low Black student enrollment, which makes recruiting Black students that much harder

• Ticking off a large alumni group with long ties to the track program

There are potential solutions, not all of which involve federal lawsuits or Clemson football-bashing.

Kids that dream

Youth track and field is popular.

Fun.

Relatively inexpensive for two parents, single-parents, anyone looking to get a child into sports.

The S.C. Track and Cross Country Coaches Association sent a letter to Radakovich pointing out the latest participation survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Boys track was No. 2 with 605,354 participants (football was No. 1 with 1,006,013).

Stephanie Finley can relate. The “proud Clemson alum” has had three kids take part in track and cross country at Liberty High School, including Cal Finley, a member of the Clemson cross country team this year.

“Cutting this program not only hurts my kids but so many of our South Carolina kids,” Finley said. “Kids currently competing and kids who will compete one day. Kids that grow up dreaming to compete at their favorite school.”

As for the racial aspect, Radakovich in response to questions about eliminating roster spots for more than 20 Black athletes said Clemson is sensitive to diversity issues on campus.

It isn’t Radakovich’s fault that Clemson’s Black enrollment is a mere seven percent and basically unchanged over the last 30 years.

It is Clemson’s fault that the track/cross country announcement didn’t come with a bold, new initiative designed to add Black students.

Overt Clemson racism? Not guilty.

Incredible lack of awareness? Laziness. Failure to read the room? Guilty on all three counts.

“It’s disproportionately affecting Black men,” Beaudreau said of the cuts. “As we look for opportunities in this country we’re ripping these away from people who have earned their way to where they are. It’s something we can conquer with some leadership and ingenuity.”

Beaudreau, a 46-year-old software account executive who has served as a county commissioner near his Lawrenceville, Ga., home, also considers the plight of many fellow Clemson grads.

“A big part of the alumni base feels like they’re no longer part of the Clemson family,” Beaudreau said.

Solutions, and Strom

The #SaveClemsonXCTF movement has been good at getting the word out.

“Absolutely a sense of urgency,” Beaudreau said.

But an affiliated GoFundMe page is hovering around $5,000, which might not buy new surface material for a single track lane.

Creative solutions are urgently needed.

Such as:

• Lobby Clemson and the NCAA to allow for non-revenue sport sponsorships (if bowl games can have one or more title sponsors, so can men’s cross country, women’s golf and so on)

• Brainstorm with representatives of all other non-revenue sports, most of them on shaky ground

• Suggest shorter trips and more regionalized scheduling for non-revenue sports as a way to save money

• Work closely with alums and others recently successful in bringing back sports at places like William & Mary (seven sports) and Bowling Green (baseball)

• Avoid picking on the opulence of Clemson’s $55 million football operations building and head coach Dabo Swinney $9.3 million salary (it might be different if the program wasn’t annually one of the best or #SaveClemsonXCTF wasn’t trying to gain support from football fans)

The #SaveClemsonXCTF goal is simply to get the programs fully back, continuing a rich history. The Clemson announcement about track and field going away noted that the program had been school-sponsored since 1953.

It actually goes way back. Strom Thurmond, the former S.C. governor and U.S. senator who died at 100 in 2003, was on good Clemson cross country and track teams in the 1920s.

#SaveClemsonXCTF is a campaign the old campaigner surely would have appreciated.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff