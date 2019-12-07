CHARLOTTE — Poor Virginia. Early ACC Championship Game momentum vanished Saturday night in a clogged Bank of America Stadium end zone with safety Nolan Turner coming up with an interception.

Just another sideline fist pump for Brent Venables, the relentlessly crafty defensive coordinator who has Clemson atop the nation’s defensive efficiency list despite a major offseason roster makeover.

Tony Elliott, the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator knew what to do next. No. 3 Clemson got started on its 62-17 romp over Virginia with an aggressive touchdown drive of five plays and no second downs.

Among other things, the ridiculously skilled wide receivers coached by Jeff Scott, Clemson’s other co-offensive coordinator, were too much for the upstarts from Charlottesville.

Dabo Swinney, of course, was in the middle of another celebration for the defending national champs.

The most valuable head coach in college football hoisted the ACC Championship Game trophy for the fifth year in a row as Elliott, Scott and Venables – the other stars of the top brain trust in college sports – looked on.

"First and foremost," Elliott said when it was over and Clemson was 13-0, "what an unbelievable group of young men."

Hear the echo?

"What a special group," Venables said. "What a neat year."

What an unusual quartet of leading coaches.

It’s barely fair.

This fab four intact since a 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl rout of Oklahoma is too much for the ACC and gives Clemson a senior management edge over any coaching staff in the country.

LSU.

Ohio State.

Oklahoma.

Even teams not currently involved in College Football Playoff discussion, such as Alabama.

Think about all the major college head coach openings open or just filled. Are any hires or candidates better than one of Clemson’s coordinators?

But they stay with Swinney because of a “culture” at least one of them mentions every other day and sweet salaries ($2.2 million for Venables, $1 million apiece for Elliott and Scott).

They have a good thing going, including going to the College Football Playoff for the fifth year in row.

Clemson might be No. 3, but Venables, 48, is No. 1 at what he does, which is obstruct and confuse foes.

“They’re not as dominant on defense as far as players (compared to 2018),” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Saturday on ESPN’s GameDay, “but as a unit on defense, they play very well.”

Better than smart

The best way to attack a Venables-coached defense is play very fast (as South Carolina tried in a 56-35 Clemson win at Death Valley in 2018) or very slow (as North Carolina tried in a 21-20 Clemson win at Chapel Hill on Sept. 28).

Still, it’s a nightmare.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins marveled after the game at how well Clemson "spied" on him, mostly with linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

“They do the better job of adjusting to what you’re doing before the snap than anyone in the country,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said Saturday on GameDay.

As Swinney surely benefits from having an MBA and a stint in private business, so Elliott gained from an Industrial Engineering degree and two years at Michelin North America. A 40-year-old James Island High School and Clemson grad, Elliott isn’t just a play-caller that has twice bested Nick Saban and Co. in national championship games, he’s an underrated running backs coach.

Pupils have included Wayne Gallman of the New York Giants and Travis Etienne, the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 who put the game away Saturday night with a 26-yard touchdown run.

It’s nice when Trevor Lawrence shows he deserves a Heisman Trophy finalist spot by throwing 20 touchdown passes without an interception over the last six games (four vs. Virginia).

Great players make smart coaches, sure.

But Elliott is better than that, able to get the most out of Etienne while balancing the running attack with quick strikes to another loaded wide receiver group.

Etienne is better because Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross make tough catches in double-coverage and vice versa.

Elliott laughed late Saturday night at the rumor that the Dallas Cowboys might be interested if they make a coaching change. It might be too much to bite off, he said. But this guy is just the type that would make a fine NFL head coach.

Higgins, ‘80/20’ balls

Scott, 38, is perhaps the most underrated of Clemson’s coordinators. He has been blessed to work with Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Higgins and Ross.

Higgins’ 54-yard catch over Virginia cornerback Nick Grant in the third quarter led to his third touchdown reception.

“It’s not a 50/50 ball when it’s deep,” Mack Brown said Saturday. “They call it an 80/20 ball.”

As the former recruiting coordinator (and still a standout recruiter), Scott has had a lot to do with the establishment of Clemson’s “Wide Receiver U.” reputation.

It all came together again Saturday night in Charlotte, as it has for 28 games in a row for Clemson.

Again and again, NFL first-round draft prospect receivers coached by Scott got open on plays called by Elliott, who can take chances because of a suffocating defense run by Venables.

With Swinney in charge.

Clemson’s postseason head coach experience helps going into a College Football Playoff semifinal. The advantage is quadrupled as long Swinney’s band sticks together.

