Clemson and Boston College meet again Saturday as ACC rivals competing for a trophy symbolic of the first time the schools clashed on a football field, the 1940 Cotton Bowl that capped the 1939 season.

It is altogether fitting and proper that they should do this.

Except that the trophy has the wrong name, ignoring one of the ugliest and most racist chapters in college football history.

Which makes presentation of a replica leather helmet given to the most valuable player of the BC-Clemson game bad optics for both schools. And pity the unfortunate MVP, surely unaware of the sad saga of Lou Montgomery.

The 5-foot-6 Montgomery was a Boston College running back who averaged 9.6 yards per carry in 1939, production even Clemson’s Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Etienne (7.5 yards per carry career average) must envy.

It’s easy to see why BC head coach Frank Leahy told Montgomery, “If they had let us bring you along, we wouldn’t have lost,” following Clemson’s 6-3 Cotton Bowl victory.

A “gentlemen’s agreement” between Southern and non-Southern schools kept Montgomery and other Black players out of most major intersectional games, including BC’s showdown with Clemson in Dallas. BC was willing to comply because Leahy, who later would gain fame as the head coach that led Notre Dame to four national championships, wanted a “national schedule” for maximum recruiting impact.

It worked; BC went 20-2 over Leahy’s two seasons.

Part of the price was holding Montgomery, BC’s first Black athlete, out of a 7-0 home loss to Florida at Fenway Park.

And a Sugar Bowl victory over Tennessee to highlight BC’s undefeated 1940 season.

And the Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson on New Year’s Day of 1940.

A speedy running back averaging more than nine yards per carry probably would have made a big difference against Clemson for a BC team held to 177 yards of offense.

That’s not just worthy of a BC-Clemson trophy, it’s a big-screen film waiting for a script.

Instead, No. 1-ranked Clemson aiming for its third national championship in five years wants to beat BC at Death Valley and win another O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy, honoring the two players who stood out in the Cotton Bowl in Montgomery’s absence.

‘Lightning Lou’

Charlie O’Rourke and Banks McFadden were stars of football’s leather helmet era, no doubt.

O’Rourke was a Boston College quarterback who went 26-3-2 as a starter. McFadden was an All-American in football and basketball at Clemson and stole the Cotton Bowl show on offense, defense and special teams. Both are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

But the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy was poor judgment when Clemson and BC agreed on the concept 13 years ago.

They either forgot that “Lightning Lou” Montgomery, a Brockton, Mass., native, turned down scholarship offers from Ohio State, Southern Cal and UCLA to suffer for his trailblazing at Boston College.

Or they missed the history lesson.

“Lou was a very good player,” said Reid Oslin, BC’s sports information director from 1974-1997 and a school sports historian who has written about Montgomery. “He was relatively small but he was the fastest guy on the team and he was a great outside runner.”

The O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy is a truly unfortunate idea in 2020, a year beset with racial discord but uplifted with so much corporate, ecumenical and individual commitment to equality progress.

Since the 2019 O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy presentation just after Clemson’s 59-7 victory in Chestnut Hill, the George Floyd incident happened in Minneapolis sparking calls for change.

Former Clemson football stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins used their social media clout to help pressure the school to remove the name of slavery defender John C. Calhoun from its honors college.

Clemson players this summer led a peaceful protest march. They have participated this season in messaging that included subbing the last names on the backs of their jerseys for “Peace,” “Equality” and other encouraging words.

Hopkins recently has played for the Arizona Cardinals with Denmark Vesey’s name printed on the back of his helmet. Vesey is honored in Charleston’s Hampton Park as a Black leader executed for organizing a slave revolt in 1822.

Mixed leather helmet message

BC is as complicit as Clemson here; it’s the proud Yankees at the Boston College Gridiron Club that officially present the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy and leather helmet.

Montgomery’s jersey was retired, but not until 2012. He died of complications from a stroke at 72 in 1993 after working as an insurance agent and airline travel specialist.

“In 1939, (BC) dealt with the reality of racism in America by not challenging it,” said Richard Lapchick, chair of the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida and director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. “Other northern schools did the same. Wouldn’t it have been something if Boston College refused to play and stood up for justice instead of blocking its path?”

Wouldn’t it be cool if Clemson players, with an O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy and leather helmet on the line Saturday, knew something about Lou Montgomery?

Anything at all?

The obligatory photo op after a Clemson-BC game features the MVP wearing the apparently coveted leather helmet.

Previous winners have included Clemson’s Diondre Overton in 2019, Trevor Lawrence in 2018, Travis Etienne in 2017 and before that such standouts as C.J. Spiller, Tajh Boyd and Watson.

If the people who came up with this idea made those players look silly in the context of Montgomery’s Cotton Bowl plight, the poor guy photographed wearing the leather helmet amid the 2020 push for equality will look way worse.

What those brave Black college football pioneers accomplished is far above our power to add or detract.

But all the Clemson and BC players on the field Saturday know there is unfinished work to the great task remaining before us. Maybe a newly named trophy can be part of that in 2021, annually showcasing that Lou Montgomery shall not have suffered in vain and adding a new birth of meaning to a football rivalry.

