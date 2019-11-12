CLEMSON — Clelin Ferrell texted head coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday with a message for Clemson players.

“Just remind them how focused we were in November,” the rookie Oakland Raiders defensive end said.

If Alabama head coach Nick Saban got texts from NFL players over the weekend they were probably of the “don’t panic” and “hang in there” and strategic advice variety.

Including various expletives.

Clemson, 10-0 and properly focused, is a virtual lock to wind up in the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight year. That means a chance to defend its national title.

Alabama (8-1) after its loss at LSU on Saturday is just another good team unlikely to make the final four cut.

While an unusually soft schedule surely helps the Tigers, any comparison with Alabama starts with the well-documented 44-16 national championship game result from January in Santa Clara.

The gap just got wider.

Clemson will bask in the playoff spotlight again.

Alabama won’t.

Recruits will hear about it.

Junior Tua Tagovailoa, Saban’s best-ever quarterback, will soon leave the Crimson Tide to join the Cincinnati Bengals or some other lousy NFL team.

Sophomore Trevor Lawrence will be back as Clemson’s quarterback in 2020.

It’s hard to imagine any Clemson coach making a lateral move to Alabama these days, though some Alabama coaches would probably jump at the chance to work for Swinney.

What a difference from Clemson’s pre-playoff era.

Clemson coaches bolted

Tommy Bowden phoned Saban soon after Clemson, as a 4½-point favorite, opened the 2007 season with a 34-10 loss to Alabama in Atlanta.

He asked for advice.

Saban hired running backs coach Burton Burns away from Bowden’s staff earlier that year. But he was turned down by Bowden’s wide receivers coach after Clemson gave Swinney, an Alabama graduate, a raise and an “associate head coach” title.

Saban kept coming after Swinney took over for Bowden. Who could blame defensive ends coach Chris Rumph for bolting for Tuscaloosa after Clemson’s 6-7 season in 2010 ended with a loss to South Florida in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

“The departure could be related to Alabama's deeper wallet and perhaps Rumph looking at the opportunity as a chance for greater visibility,” Post and Courier beat reporter Travis Sawchik wrote that week. “But after Clemson’s first losing season in 12 years, some might perceive Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to be potentially entering a lame-duck season.”

Alabama and Clemson have met in the playoffs four years in a row, splitting the last four national titles.

The Tide was the favorite in all four of those games.

Per the Sagarin computer, Alabama would be a 1-point favorite on a neutral field this week.

But computers don’t know that Tagovailoa is limping.

They do know the Tigers’ list of wins isn’t a lot fluffier than Alabama’s. Or, as SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum said before the LSU game, “Who has Alabama played?”

Meanwhile, Clemson is rolling in what co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott calls the “championship phase” of the season.

‘Similar to last year’

The offense got off to a relatively slow start but, after some tinkering, is looking like the anticipated beast.

Lawrence gets sharper by the Saturday.

The emergence of 2018 ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne as more of a pass-catching threat only adds to his running back prowess.

“We have some really talented guys but we needed a little bit of time to figure out, ‘OK, what’s going to be the overall chemistry?’” Elliott said Monday. “These guys have a ton of upside and now they’re starting to realize that.”

Ferrell, in Oakland with fellow 2019 Clemson draft picks Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow, will be pleased to hear back from Swinney about the November vibe.

“It’s similar to last year," Lawrence said Monday, “in that we’re getting better every week.”

Not looking ahead, of course, is part of everyone’s college football game plan. But while keeping one eye on laptop video of N.C. State’s offense and another on a TV, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables in a North Carolina hotel room Saturday afternoon caught bits of the LSU-Alabama game.

“It looked like a bunch of great players on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Pretty frightening.”

Scarier for the folks in Tuscaloosa. Venables, for the first time in five years, probably won’t have to worry about game-planning for Alabama as Clemson keeps rolling and the Tide recedes.

