Sapakoff: CFP should move Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl to safer campus sites

A College Football Playoff semifinals WCS (Weirdest-Case Scenario): Notre Dame and Ohio State host games played just as blizzard blows through the Midwest.

Which makes their opponents — Florida and Alabama — ponder the relative warmth of Pasadena and the Superdome.

More likely WCS (Worst-Case Scenario): No. 2 Clemson, looking for its third national title in five years, vs. No. 3 Ohio State (or Notre Dame) in the Rose Bowl; No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (or Ohio State) in the Sugar Bowl.

And everyone in college football clinging to faint hope that all that unnecessary extra traveling actually results in kickoffs.

It’s too early to lock in the four playoff teams; the Dec. 19 conference championship games, Clemson-Notre Dame in the ACC and Alabama-Florida in the SEC, will decide most of that.

It’s not too early to move playoff games set for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl to campus sites for obvious safety and common sense reasons.

The Rose Bowl at any other site won’t smell as sweet. But there’s a better chance of logistical success in Clemson and Tuscaloosa than embattled Los Angeles and New Orleans, or other large markets.

College football has to get its championship bracket over the goal-line to certify the 2020 season as a success. Sending hundreds of players on long road trips is hardly an ideal game plan.

This calls for an audible.

As The Post and Courier reported Tuesday, College Football Playoff officials are looking at options for moving a semifinal game set for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl if amid California’s spiking COVID-19 situation and government reaction.

COVID cases are rising in Louisiana, too.

Most people in those two states can probably do without two groups of 150-plus players, coaches and staff per game entering their cities.

This year’s scheduled Rose Bowl parade was cancelled in October.

New Orleans has already banned Mardi Gras parades for 2021.

And while they are virus problems almost everywhere, introducing new travel sites, cities and stadiums into team efforts to stop the spread doesn’t sound smart.

Why campus sites?

Campus sites mean at least two semifinal teams wouldn’t have to travel.

With few if any fans allowed, the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the respective host cities don’t lose much revenue. Give some of television revenue to stadium workers who miss out on a day’s pay and be done with it.

Home-field disadvantages?

A little, sure.

But not that much without sold-out stadiums (and schools could limit attendance to family and just a few thousand others). The CFP folks can make sure to divide tickets evenly among the participating schools.

This year’s semifinal games are not going to be like traditional bowl weeks no matter where the games take place; teams probably will travel on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the Friday, Jan. 1 game.

Army at Navy

“Suffice to say, we will be prepared,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock told The Post and Courier when asked about Rose Bowl contingency plans.

Hancock wouldn’t get into specifics but primary Rose Bowl options are probably places that check at least two of these boxes: a New Year’s Six bowl site, a state open to hosting, a warm-weather or domed stadium.

Such as Atlanta or Glendale, Ariz., or Dallas.

But c’mon into the cold!

There is already 2020 precedent for moving a big game to a campus site. When Army and Navy decided last month to move Saturday’s annual rivalry game from Philadelphia because of COVID restrictions on outdoor events in Pennsylvania, they didn’t opt for another NFL stadium or a warmer climate.

The game, for the first time since World War II, will take place at West Point.

1942 Rose Bowl at Duke

And let’s say it gets unusually blustery for a playoff game in South Bend or Columbus. Or Clemson, Tuscaloosa or Gainesville.

Better for TV ratings, right?

There is no ideal solution here but that’s 2020; a trip to the store is an adventure.

If the ACC and SEC wind up with a home-field edge, they deserve it for getting out on the field earlier than the Big Ten and Pac-12.

But as road teams book passage to campus stadiums for College Football Playoff games, they can take heart in what happened in 1942.

The Rose Bowl, Oregon State vs. Duke, was moved from Pasadena to Durham, N.C., because Californians and the U.S. military feared a Japanese assault on populated West Coast targets in the months after the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack.

The road team won.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff