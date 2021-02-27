The Clemson football roster, head coach Dabo Swinney said, is always under construction.

“Kind of like I-85 out there,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened spring practice this week. “It never ends.”

But this Clemson rebuild includes something as unusual as a long stretch of interstate highway minus neon orange cones: C.J. Spiller, rookie running backs coach.

Spiller has been around the program in various roles since his last NFL season in 2017. And Swinney loves having former Clemson players as assistant coaches. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and receivers coach Tyler Grisham played for the Tigers, as did others on the support staff.

Spiller, a consensus All-American, stands out.

Great players rarely go into coaching.

Rarer still: star player and good coach on the same resume.

It’s hard to find college football player highlights featuring Swinney, Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Jimbo Fisher, Jim Tressel, Gene Chizik, Lou Holtz, Bobby Bowden, Les Miles or Ed Orgeron.

“How cool is that to me?” Swinney said of adding Spiller into a slot vacated when Elliott moved from running backs coach to tight ends coach as Danny Pearman was shuffled into a new off-field role. “It’s crazy.”

While on Tommy Bowden’s staff in 2006, Swinney pulled one of Clemson’s biggest recruiting upsets, beating Florida and Florida State (among others) for a top-rated, do-it-all running back from Lake Butler, Fla., an hour southwest of Jacksonville. It was a program-changing acquisition, influential in the Tigers winning two national championships in the last five seasons, establishing Swinney as top salesman and Clemson as a prospect destination.

The devout and soft-spoken Spiller from 2006-2009 amassed 7,588 all-purpose yards, still an ACC record.

He was the 2009 ACC Player of the Year.

“It seems like yesterday I was chasing C.J. Spiller all over the place trying to recruit him,” Swinney said, “and now he’s our running backs coach.”

And bucking a trend.

No one else on the Clemson staff — or Alabama staff or Ohio State staff — is in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player.

Spiller, 33, made it in January.

“He’s going to be a great coach,” Swinney said. “He’s a natural. He’s one of those guys that gets it.

“He has a great respect for the game. He has great perspective of the game.”

John Wooden exception

Swinney was a walk-on at Alabama.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was a long-snapper at Virginia Tech.

Citadel head coach Brent Thompson played college ball at Norwich University in Vermont while majoring in Peace, War and Diplomacy.

It’s not just a college football thing. NFL coaching staffs are crammed with formerly marginal players or small college guys better at strategy than weightlifting.

Did you hear much about Super Bowl-winning coaches Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Jon Gruden, Mike Tomlin or Bruce Arians as players?

Ah, but college football’s most notable exception is more than familiar.

Steve Spurrier was both a Heisman Trophy winner and national championship coach at Florida.

Like Spiller, Spurrier was an NFL first-round draft pick with an undistinguished NFL career – and a fire to succeed in college coaching.

The two crossed paths in two momentum-shifting games:

• 2008: James Davis and Spiller (“Thunder and Lightning”) led Clemson to a 31-14 win over Spurrier’s South Carolina Gamecocks at Death Valley. That sealed full-time employment for interim head coach Dabo Swinney.

• 2009: Spiller returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Columbia but played sparingly while nursing an injury and Swinney looking ahead to the ACC Championship Game (a loss to Georgia Tech the Yellow Jackets later vacated). The 34-17 South Carolina win was the first of five straight for Spurrier over Clemson.

There are a few examples, old and new, of All-America players faring well with whistles.

Legendary UCLA basketball John Wooden, perhaps the greatest coach in any college sport, was an All-American at Purdue.

Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka led the 1985 Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl win.

How about “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, 1-0 as Jackson State head football coach this spring season?

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley twice was national player of the year at Virginia, a WNBA and Olympic team star.

Much more common than Staley, Spurrier and Spiller is the high-level American sports world of five-time NBA title winner Gregg Popovich (Air Force Academy) and World Series managers who never made All-Star teams.

Recent NBA championship coaches include Nick Nurse and Erik Spoelstra, both of whom have sought advice from Swinney. And Frank Vogel.

‘No greater ambassador’

Some top players fail as coaches without even realizing that “do it like I did” isn’t ideal instruction for those with less talent.

Those grinders that spent careers having to master detail and technique tend to make better teachers.

Spiller, unavailable for questions per Clemson policy that limits assistant coach media access to a few times per year, has the biggest challenge of any Tigers position coach.

The running back depth chart, for the first time in Clemson’s stretch of six straight College Football Playoff appearances and counting, doesn’t include Wayne Gallman or Travis Etienne. Whatever the answer, freshman Will Shipley or a committee of unproven veterans, Spiller is prepared.

And then some, Swinney insists.

“No greater ambassador for Clemson University than C.J. Spiller, that’s for sure,” Swinney said.

One of the prized possessions in Swinney’s Clemson office is a white “promise card” Spiller signed as a high school senior, on which he agreed to make a recruiting visit to Clemson.

Little did Swinney know Clemson was also getting a running backs coach.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff