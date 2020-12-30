It’s not just Clemson, the juggernaut that broke Ohio State hearts last December in the Fiesta Bowl. It’s Trevor Lawrence, the steady No. 1 to Justin Fields’ No. 2.

The Clemson quarterback has a national championship ring and a runner-up finish. Fields is 0-1 in College Football Playoff competition.

Lawrence is a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Buckeyes quarterback left out.

One native Georgian gets credit as the face of college football’s #WeWantToPlay movement, the other important contributor a secondary mention.

The guy from Cartersville is sure to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. The New York Jets might take Fields, a Kennesaw native, with the next pick.

Lawrence and Clemson together, that’s almost too much kryptonite for one Buckeyes quarterback to handle. All Fields is asked to do Friday night at the Sugar Bowl is get College Football Playoff semifinal revenge against favored Clemson and play better than the world’s best amateur quarterback with a national championship game trip to Miami on the line.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Justin (against Clemson),” Ohio State’s All-Big Ten center Josh Myers said. “But to be fair, there’s a lot of pressure on Justin every game. I feel like he’s built to handle that.”

So does Fields, a 6-3, 228-pound junior who has been dreaming of this scenario since leaving a tear-stained locker room in Glendale, Ariz., last Dec. 28.

Ohio State’s tortured, twisty path from a Fiesta Bowl loss to a Sugar Bowl opportunity includes the Big Ten’s mid-August decision to postpone football.

It features a nick-of-time Oct. 24 return marked by a 52-17 victory over Nebraska.

And a Big Ten rule change allowing the Buckeyes into the conference championship game with a mere 5-0 record.

Finally, a 22-10 victory over Northwestern in which Oklahoma graduate transfer Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and Fields hurt the thumb on his throwing (right) hand.

“I’ll be good by Friday night,” Fields said Monday when asked about the injury.

And said so in the same expressionless manner that comes with all answers to Clemson questions.

Another shot at Clemson

Justin Fields compared to Trevor Lawrence?

Strikingly similar.

Over the last two seasons:

• Lawrence passing: 58 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 6,418 yards, 67.2 completion percentage

• Fields passing: 56 touchdown passes, 8 interceptions, 4,794 yards, 68.9 completion percentage

• Lawrence rushing: 774 yards, 16 touchdowns

• Fields rushing: 758 yards, 15 touchdowns

• Lawrence won-loss record the last two seasons: 23-1 (34-1 overall)

• Fields: 19-1 (no starts in 2018 at Georgia)

Of course, Fields’ loss was to Clemson.

A 29-23 nightmare in which the Buckeyes led with two minutes left and were at the Clemson 23 when Nolan Turner intercepted a Fields pass in the end zone with 37 seconds remaining.

Which makes the Sugar Bowl a lot about legacy.

“(Fields) left that field wanting another shot and now he has another shot,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “But he’s not the only guy that felt that way; there’s a lot of guys on our team that felt that way.”

Wide receiver Chris Olave, for instance, continues to say the interception was his fault, that he shouldn’t have broken off a post pattern as Fields was scrambling.

Though still a conflict-causing playmaker, Fields seems less scary as a passer than the version Clemson beat last December. He showed up in Arizona with gaudy numbers: 40 touchdown passes and just one interception.

But threw two interceptions against Clemson.

‘You can just tell’

This year, Fields has a higher completion rate (72.6 percent) but also five interceptions to go with his 15 touchdown passes. The Buckeyes hope Sermon, scoreless in Ohio State’s first four games, can continue to come on.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory,” Fields said about facing Clemson again. “That game hurt us a lot last year. So that’s kind of been our whole motivation this off-season, just getting a chance to play those guys again and get this opportunity.

“Clemson’s a great team. They have a great coaching staff, great players. We’re just excited to be on the stage with them and get another chance to play those guys.”

And if you didn’t know Ohio State built its 2020 season around crafted reminders of the Clemson loss, it’s plain to see this week.

On Justin Fields’ face.

“You can just tell,” All-American guard Wyatt Davis said. “He has that look in his eye.”

Fields, after mentioning the play of Isaiah Simmons in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, was asked if any particular Clemson player stands out on defense this year.

“I think they have great players all over the field,” he said. “So, yeah.”

Don’t mistake flippancy for the quarterback in Trevor Lawrence’s shadow who has studied all Clemson players carefully in an effort to flip the script.

