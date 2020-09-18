Tempted to wager your hard-earned cash on the spontaneous theater we like to call college football?

Might as well take some $5 bills to the top of your favorite 10-story building and see if you can float them into a football helmet turned upside down.

Or did you miss the three games in which Sun Belt Conference teams pulled upsets inside Big 12 Conference stadiums as the 2020 college football season kicked off last week?

As if banking on the week-to-week performance of young men ages 18-22 wasn’t risky enough, now we’ve introduced a virus variable.

And asked handicappers to consider the social habits of college guys who may or may not lead, as South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp advocates, “a boring life.”

You’re bound to have better luck with gator taming.

On America’s long list of pent-up demand (somewhere below church but above Nickelback concerts) is varsity football and its associated bragging rights, typically including a free lunch for fans of winning teams.

Caveat: settle on cheap fast-food before committing.

COVID-19 football means late roster changes, mysterious injury reports and a lack of uniform contact tracing policies within each conference. Theoretically, that will lead to more point-spread upsets and crazier results than at any time since America invented the sport.

“You could very well see some true upsets this year with the COVID because you have a few guys out here or there,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this week. “That’s just the way it is. But nobody should complain about that. We’re all dealing with the same thing.

“At the end of the day, we’re just thankful to compete.”

The No. 1-ranked Tigers competed at Wake Forest well enough, winning 37-13. But Clemson’s arrival at Winston-Salem’s Truist Field not long before kickoff included the first official release of the team’s travel roster. The missing included cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich, and defensive end Justin Foster, key players on defense.

Maybe that didn’t matter, or maybe it had something to do with Clemson failing to cover a 33-point spread.

Get used to vagueness when it comes to how teams fold positive coronavirus tests and players on quarantine lists into injury reports, or a lack thereof.

Swinney on the Sun Belt

Muschamp was asked how he plans to deal with such information leading up to the Gamecocks’ opener against Tennessee next Saturday night.

“We’ll tackle that on Sept. 26,” Muschamp said. “Probably about 5:30 or 6 o’clock, something like that.”

So, sure, college football betting might be fun.

Or you could just wager on weather.

It could be that early trends are no big deal. Those Sun Belt wins — Louisiana over No. 23 Iowa State, Coastal Carolina over Kansas and Arkansas State over Kansas State — appeared to demonstrate the better team prevailing.

Swinney phoned to congratulate Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, whom Swinney fired as offensive coordinator before hiring Chad Morris after the Tigers went 6-7 in 2010.

“I mean, they’re a good football team,” Swinney said of the Ragin’ Cajuns. “They’ve been in their (Sun Belt) championship the last couple years. Nothing new to them. They went there and expected to win. That didn’t shock me at all.”

Neither did the Arkansas State or Coastal Carolina wins, Swinney said.

“Hey, (Coastal Carolina) beat Kansas last year,” Swinney said. “They expected to go win the game.”

Muschamp on adjustments

Iowa State was an 11½-point favorite in Ames before Louisiana won, 31-14.

Kansas State was a 14½-point favorite in Manhattan as Arkansas State won late, 35-31.

Coastal Carolina, despite its 12-7 win at Kansas in 2019, was a 6-point underdog in Lawrence. But won, 38-23, in a game originally scheduled to be played in Conway.

Those are probably not nearly the most surprising results we will get on 2020 Saturdays from the perspective of previous Thursdays.

Virus adjustments, however, cut both ways.

An opponent suddenly missing players within a position group might convince a relatively healthy team to alter its game-plan at the last minute.

“It certainly can. There’s no question,” Muschamp said. “That’s the unknown that we’re dealing with right now. As a coach you don’t want to give your opponent any competitive advantage going into game day, obviously.”

By the way, DraftKings and Caesars stocks shot way up last week upon the announcement of deals with ESPN allowing for their gambling content to flow on the “Worldwide Leader” platforms.

But before your own gambling stock plummets, just remember that while there are standardized NFL injury reports, there is nothing standard about college football injury reports, team COVID reports or 2020 life in general.

