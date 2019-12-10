The comfy consistency that was the 2019 Clemson regular-season schedule is undeniable. But the problem for Ohio State going into a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 28 in Glendale, Ariz., is similar to thorniness a respectable Virginia team faced while losing the ACC Championship Game, 62-17.

When you’re trying to defend laser passes thrown by Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross or Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson Jr. …

When you’re trying to get by 6-5, 345-pound left tackle Jackson Carman or get open against cornerback Derion Kendrick …

If you’re trying to block defensive linemen Tyler Davis, Logan Rudolph, Xavier Thomas and Jordan Williams and maybe all at once …

You’re not lining up against strength-of-schedule diluters such as Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Wofford.

You’re facing college stars on their way to the NFL.

That all of the above are freshmen or sophomores is more than just an Ohio State problem. Undefeated Clemson, the defending national champion bound for a fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance, has 80 freshmen and sophomores.

Add that to an incoming recruiting class rated as Dabo Swinney’s best — most of those players will officially sign on Dec. 18 — and a playoff No. 3 seed looks like a down year for Clemson.

“It’s never easy because you’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds and you live in the social media era where they’re constantly bombarded with potential distractions,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

It’s always impressive when so many young players play key roles on an elite team.

Lawrence threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception over Clemson’s last six games. It’s part of the 6-6 sophomore gaining what he calls a “holistic” path to preparation.

Ross, last seen scorching the turf at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium for 94 yards on three catches against Virginia, has eight touchdown grabs this season.

Tyler Davis fills in

Davis, a 6-2, 295-pound defensive tackle, carried himself like a veteran as early as the opening days of spring practice. He went on to become one of only three first-year freshmen to start a season opener for a Swinney-led Clemson team (along with wide receiver Adam Humphries in 2011 and left tackle Mitch Hyatt in 2015).

“He has come in and played so well where we really needed it,” Swinney said, alluding to the departure of NFL first-round picks Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant from the 2018 defensive line.

Davis was one of five Clemson freshmen or sophomores to make the All-ACC team announced last week. Lawrence, of course, made the first team. Davis and sophomore Kendrick made the second team.

Sophomores Carman and Thomas made the third team.

Clemson is one of a handful of college teams that can encourage multiple freshmen to beat out good older players for playing time. It will be the same thing when ESPN’s No. 4-ranked recruiting class arrives.

Clemson has played 36 first-year freshmen this season. Last year, it was 20, a school record. An NCAA rule added in 2018 allowing freshmen to appear in four games while maintaining four more years of eligibility helps, but Clemson sticks out. The Tigers in 2019 have played 49 redshirt freshmen or true freshmen; N.C. State is second in the country in that category at 32.

The only Clemson freshmen who haven’t played are injured linebackers Matthew Maloney and Bryton Constantin.

Etienne example

Competitive depth, however, rarely strolls in from the high school prom. Travis Etienne, the junior Clemson running back who last week claimed his second straight ACC Player of the Year Award, was a mess early in his freshman year.

He missed a lot of blocks.

“He wasn’t ready to go for a 15-game schedule,” said Elliott, the Tigers’ running backs coach when he’s not strategizing and calling plays.

Etienne has grown into a mentor for productive fellow running backs Lyn-J Dixon, Mikey Dukes and Chez Mellusi.

Clemson’s mostly veteran secondary, Swinney points out, allowed a young defensive line “to grow up.”

Senior leadership?

Check.

“I learned every single day from these guys,” Elliott said.

Softer schedules allow for a bit more development.

That development allows Clemson to add depth to balance, which comes together to make the Tigers a 2-point favorite as the lesser seed in a College Football Playoff game.

But wait ‘til next year.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff