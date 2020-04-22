Two things make this NFL draft unusually fascinating for fans of pro football, college football and the annual collision of both worlds:
• The Thursday-Saturday festivities are the closest thing to real sports we’ve had since the coronavirus pivoted the planet, not counting professional wrestling (would be better with A-list celebrities involved) and the NBA HORSE Challenge (would be better as a drinking game).
• All the extra work-from-home time fans have had to break down the difference between the fourth-best, three-down Mike linebacker from the SEC and the fifth-best.
Yet some things don’t change: mocking mock drafts remains fun.
Your guess — if not your hair — is about as good as Mel Kiper Jr.’s.
But here are the best fits for top Clemson and South Carolina prospects in the NFL draft, plus S.C. State tackle Alex Taylor:
Isaiah Simmons
School: Clemson
Position: Linebacker
The sizzle: A Swiss Army Knife, productive, clutch, a winner, personable
Likely round: Early first round
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Panthers, Giants, Lions, Cardinals
Best fits: Giants as the anchor on defense in a starry rebuild
Javon Kinlaw
School: South Carolina (Goose Creek High School)
Position: defensive tackle
The sizzle: Tape from the 2019 Georgia victory doesn’t lie, dominant potential, compares with Auburn’s similarly terrific Derrick Brown
Likely round: Middle of first round
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Jaguars, Falcons, Buccaneers, 49ers
Best fits: Jaguars for the closeness to home and bigger payday, if not immediate wins
A.J. Terrell
School: Clemson
Position: Cornerback
The sizzle: Torched by LSU in the national championship game but a well-rounded talent with leadership skills
Likely round: 1-2
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Chiefs, Raiders, Saints, Colts
Best fits: Las Vegas (GM Mike Mayock loves Clemson guys after over-reaching last year with Clelin Ferrell as the fourth-overall pick and then drafting Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow)
Tee Higgins
School: Clemson
Position: Wide receiver
The sizzle: A tall, big-game player in a deep receiver class
Likely round: 1-3
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Vikings, Saints, Colts, Jaguars
Best fits: Saints, playing opposite Michael Thomas, also learning from Emmanuel Sanders and with at least one year of Drew Brees
John Simpson
School: Clemson (Fort Dorchester High School)
Position: Guard
The sizzle: Two-time national champ, high school state champ, championship ferocity and demeanor
Likely round: 3-4
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Dolphins, Chiefs, Falcons, Raiders
Best fits: Chiefs as part of Patrick Mahomes’ protection plan for a decade or so
Bryan Edwards
School: South Carolina
Position: Wide receiver
The sizzle: Big, record-setting target agile enough to help in the return game
Likely round: 3-4
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Redskins, Patriots, Packers, Texans
Best fits: Patriots, allowing for instruction from the best cornerback in football, Stephon Gilmore, another former Gamecock
Alex Taylor
School: S.C. State (Berkeley High School)
Position: Tackle
The sizzle: 6-8 and 308 pounds gets attention, then factor in the nimble feet of a former Appalachian State basketball player
Likely round: 3-5
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Jaguars, Texans, Patriots, Packers
Best fits: Texans; anyone who limits hits on Deshaun Watson is popular in Houston
K’Von Wallace
School: Clemson
Position: Safety
The sizzle: Another steady contributor who has played on two national title teams; ideal for special teams help
Likely round: 4-5
Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Eagles, Jaguars, Dolphins, Raiders
Best fits: The Dolphins (including former Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins) appear to be on the rise
Mr. (Not So) Irrelevant
Other prospects: safety Tanner Muse, tackle Tremayne Anchrum and versatile offensive lineman Sean Pollard of Clemson; South Carolina edge rusher D.J. Wonnum
There is upside if one of these guys slips to the very last pick in the draft. Without much other live sports available, this projects as the most-watched Mr. Irrelevant selection in NFL history.
