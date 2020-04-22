Two things make this NFL draft unusually fascinating for fans of pro football, college football and the annual collision of both worlds:

• The Thursday-Saturday festivities are the closest thing to real sports we’ve had since the coronavirus pivoted the planet, not counting professional wrestling (would be better with A-list celebrities involved) and the NBA HORSE Challenge (would be better as a drinking game).

• All the extra work-from-home time fans have had to break down the difference between the fourth-best, three-down Mike linebacker from the SEC and the fifth-best.

Yet some things don’t change: mocking mock drafts remains fun.

Your guess — if not your hair — is about as good as Mel Kiper Jr.’s.

But here are the best fits for top Clemson and South Carolina prospects in the NFL draft, plus S.C. State tackle Alex Taylor:

Isaiah Simmons

School: Clemson

Position: Linebacker

The sizzle: A Swiss Army Knife, productive, clutch, a winner, personable

Likely round: Early first round

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Panthers, Giants, Lions, Cardinals

Best fits: Giants as the anchor on defense in a starry rebuild

Javon Kinlaw

School: South Carolina (Goose Creek High School)

Position: defensive tackle

The sizzle: Tape from the 2019 Georgia victory doesn’t lie, dominant potential, compares with Auburn’s similarly terrific Derrick Brown

Likely round: Middle of first round

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Jaguars, Falcons, Buccaneers, 49ers

Best fits: Jaguars for the closeness to home and bigger payday, if not immediate wins

A.J. Terrell

School: Clemson

Position: Cornerback

The sizzle: Torched by LSU in the national championship game but a well-rounded talent with leadership skills

Likely round: 1-2

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Chiefs, Raiders, Saints, Colts

Best fits: Las Vegas (GM Mike Mayock loves Clemson guys after over-reaching last year with Clelin Ferrell as the fourth-overall pick and then drafting Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow)

Tee Higgins

School: Clemson

Position: Wide receiver

The sizzle: A tall, big-game player in a deep receiver class

Likely round: 1-3

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Vikings, Saints, Colts, Jaguars

Best fits: Saints, playing opposite Michael Thomas, also learning from Emmanuel Sanders and with at least one year of Drew Brees

John Simpson

School: Clemson (Fort Dorchester High School)

Position: Guard

The sizzle: Two-time national champ, high school state champ, championship ferocity and demeanor

Likely round: 3-4

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Dolphins, Chiefs, Falcons, Raiders

Best fits: Chiefs as part of Patrick Mahomes’ protection plan for a decade or so

Bryan Edwards

School: South Carolina

Position: Wide receiver

The sizzle: Big, record-setting target agile enough to help in the return game

Likely round: 3-4

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Redskins, Patriots, Packers, Texans

Best fits: Patriots, allowing for instruction from the best cornerback in football, Stephon Gilmore, another former Gamecock

Alex Taylor

School: S.C. State (Berkeley High School)

Position: Tackle

The sizzle: 6-8 and 308 pounds gets attention, then factor in the nimble feet of a former Appalachian State basketball player

Likely round: 3-5

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Jaguars, Texans, Patriots, Packers

Best fits: Texans; anyone who limits hits on Deshaun Watson is popular in Houston

K’Von Wallace

School: Clemson

Position: Safety

The sizzle: Another steady contributor who has played on two national title teams; ideal for special teams help

Likely round: 4-5

Teams most often mentioned in mock drafts: Eagles, Jaguars, Dolphins, Raiders

Best fits: The Dolphins (including former Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins) appear to be on the rise

Mr. (Not So) Irrelevant

Other prospects: safety Tanner Muse, tackle Tremayne Anchrum and versatile offensive lineman Sean Pollard of Clemson; South Carolina edge rusher D.J. Wonnum

There is upside if one of these guys slips to the very last pick in the draft. Without much other live sports available, this projects as the most-watched Mr. Irrelevant selection in NFL history.

