CLEMSON — The distant roar came from a concrete perch high above the odd gathering at Clemson’s Death Valley.

It sounded like the muffled outburst kids make from upstairs just after a video game conquest. Outdoors in long-awaited fall weather, it was easily identified as collective approval for Frank Ladson Jr.’s catch of the first of three Trevor Lawrence touchdown passes Saturday in a 49-0 victory over The Citadel.

What’s zanier?

The whole idea of inviting thousands of outsiders into a few square blocks of a college campus that, like many others, is struggling to contain the coronavirus?

Some of those grown-ups were ignoring Death Valley mask-wearing rules.

Or confining the 2,300 Clemson students on hand to the upper deck inside an 81,500-seat facility open to only 19,000 fans?

Most of those young people (or their parents) are paying tuition.

Either way, Clemson the No. 1-ranked football team is 2-0 and looked better than Clemson the stadium scene, which has an incomplete record. One Clemson appears on its way to another national championship game. The other won approval to stretch South Carolina’s crowd-gathering policies not because it’s prudent but because it helps with COVID-related budget shortfalls that reportedly will put the university more than $120 million in the hole.

But it’s early.

We have college football.

If Dabo Swinney and Co. can tweak things between now and the next game, so can university officials.

Living in the ACC means you’re two weeks in as the guinea pig for the SEC, which kicks off next week, and the Big Ten, which starts Oct. 24.

Which beats the idle Pac-12.

“I don’t know if I saw this a couple of months ago,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Saturday. “It took a lot of people working together to pull this off.”

Swinney, sporting a new face shield, praised “awesome” Clemson fans.

“It was such a wonderful atmosphere,” he said. “I was telling the team: ‘This is the best gameday environment in normal times and this is the best environment in pandemic times.’”

Orange wall of sound

Though you’ve heard it on Major League Baseball and NBA telecasts, the din of fake crowd noise on site gets annoying after a while.

But Clemson had some very good Death Valley prep ideas.

Arranging spaced out orange chair-backs all around the stadium in pairs or groups of four to greet incoming fans, that’s COVID football forethought.

Having the Clemson band on The Hill forces opposing teams to drive into a socially-distanced wall of authentic sound and orange (even if a trombone player’s ankles might get a little sore).

Security was out in force, as if the place was sold out.

South Carolina’s finest did their best to block off any road, parking lot or grassy patch of campus not officially deemed part of the game operation.

The mask rule was good but, as on airplanes and on King Street in Charleston, the “as long as you’re not eating or drinking” part is the catch. That creates a loophole bigger than a double cheeseburger, large fries and a 32-ounce Coke.

Tailgating was discouraged. All lots were closed an hour after the game.

Fans doing their part

Though 0-2 at the halfway point of its fall season, The Citadel can learn from the Clemson experience.

Off the field, too, as The Military College of South Carolina gets ready for its lone 2020 home game, next week against Eastern Kentucky.

For the Tigers, the seven touchdowns in the first half came in their first game with fans on hand (not counting the janitors watching during last week’s 37-13 victory at Wake Forest).

Lawrence is doing a lot of little things better this season, including setting his feet in those bright orange cleats. He completed 8 of 9 passes Saturday for 168 yards and three early touchdowns (30 of 37 for the season).

D.J. Uiagalelei, the heir-apparent freshman quarterback, has looked good in both of his college outings: 8 of 11 for 68 yards against The Citadel in his first home game (10 of 14 for the season).

A whole bunch of guys wearing orange held the Bulldogs’ triple-option to 1.8 yards per rush.

Asked to name his biggest concern at 2-0, Swinney was quick with a reply.

"Just COVID," he said.

Humming along between the goal posts, the best thing Clemson the football team can hope for is virus testing more like the Big Ten’s daily plan (ACC and SEC teams currently are tested three times a week).

Clemson the stadium scene can get better by reviewing the film.

Students have more fun at sporting events and elsewhere when closer to the action.

Yes, it’s almost impossible to make fans inside stadiums — even 20 percent full — maintain mask rules. It’s a free country and a costly ticket.

It’s also hard to find good mask police (and the job doesn’t pay all that well).

But, hey folks, doing your part inside and outside stadiums at Clemson and everywhere else tickets are sold will help make future football games more likely than not.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff