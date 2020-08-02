Sharone Wright’s body, what’s left of it, has been through more than his playful personality lets on.

The former Clemson basketball star and first-round NBA draft pick is only 47 but already has endured enough trauma for multiple lifetimes:

• Signing Day, November 1990. Wright, a 6-10 McDonald’s All-American and arguably Clemson’s most celebrated basketball signee, officially committed to head coach Cliff Ellis, hoping to follow young former Tigers Elden Campbell and Dale Davis to the NBA. Hours later, Wright’s estranged father, Ronnie Martin, was killed in a gun battle with police in their hometown of Macon, Ga.

“Losing my dad early on, I learned how to cope with things,” Wright said this week from his home in Arizona. “I learned life has to go on.”

• Car wreck, June 1997. Wright suffered multiple broken bones when a Mercedes-Benz slid off a road near Macon as Wright was on his way to direct a Boys and Girls Club clinic. Wright had been the sixth overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft and made 115 starts over three NBA seasons with Philadelphia and Toronto. He played in only seven more NBA games after the accident.

• Cancer, 2015. Wright while coaching a youth league team in Florence began a cancer fight he eventually beat.

• Leg amputated, 2020. Wright contracted a staph infection last year while swimming near Phoenix, where he coaches at AZ Compass Prep School. It kept getting worse. Wright lost his left leg in January.

“Being a new amputee is really hard,” Wright said. “I haven’t started walking yet. Obviously, I’m going to have to start using a prosthetic and all that.”

Wright is adjusting to “a whole life change.” As he did after his father’s death, and the crash and cancer.

Each time, Wright leaned hard on his Clemson basketball family, a close-knit group that’s at it again.

Wayne Buckingham, Wright’s Clemson “big brother,” has organized the Sharone Wright Celebrity Golf Tournament set for Aug. 17 at the Walker Course on campus. Proceeds from a day featuring former Clemson basketball, football and baseball players and coaches will help with Wright’s enormous medical bills (see wabsports.com for more information).

A good cause for a great guy is built around a brotherhood of big men.

A Clemson basketball bond

It started with Tree Rollins, a 7-1 shot-swatting force who came to Clemson in 1973. Then Larry Nance (1977-81), Horace Grant (1983-87), “Twin Towers” Campbell (1986-90) and Davis (1987-91) and Wright (1991-94).

All were post players who went on to become NBA first-round draft picks.

“We’re all really close,” Wright said. “We talk all the time. In the NBA, the guy with the home team would always pick you up if you were on the visiting team and serve as host.”

Other former Clemson players who made the NBA, such as Greg Buckner and Trevor Booker, are part of the group.

“The relationships have been so fruitful, and you see that in the way they’re helping me now,” Wright said. “And it all goes back to Coach Ellis.”

Cliff Ellis, the head coach at Coastal Carolina, coached Grant, Campbell, Davis and Wright at Clemson.

He also brought in Buckingham, a sought-after forward from Bell Buckle, Tenn. Buckingham, who played in 90 games at Clemson from 1989-94, became fast friends with Wright.

Buckingham came up with the benefit golf tournament idea, via his WAB Sports business that runs clinics, AAU teams and other programs.

“I have such good people around me, like Wayne,” Wright said. “I know I can always call Wayne. Or Dale or Elden or Horace.

“I’m so grateful. My faith in God has pulled me through, but you have a lot of guys who really care, and it’s great to see.”

‘Trying to stay positive’

Wright, though 6-10, was skilled enough to win the 3-point shooting contest at the prestigious McDonald’s High School All-America Game. The rosters included future NBA players Chris Webber, Glenn Robinson, Jalen Rose, Travis Best, Cherokee Parks, Donyell Marshall and Juwan Howard.

But no NCAA Tournament appearances in three years at Clemson, no NBA playoff games.

The end of Wright’s playing career was spent bouncing around the world.

France. South Korea, Spain. Poland.

“Things don’t always go the way you want them to, but you have to get back up on the horse,” Wright said. “Like with this (rehabilitation), it’s one of those unfortunate things. But I’m just going through it and trying to stay positive. I’m glad to be living, you know?”

They all plan to be there with golf clubs and Clemson basketball stories at the Walker Course on Aug. 17 — Buckingham, Davis, Campbell and Grant — hopefully along with some surprise guests.

Wright will be there, too, if his doctor gives him the OK to fly.

If not, that familiar Sharone Wright smile will appear on Zoom, lighting up a big screen inside the hospitality tent.

