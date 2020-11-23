The ACC sure knows how to stir up a Clemson-Florida State football rivalry that went dormant long before oddsmakers installed the No. 4 Tigers as 35-point favorites going into Saturday’s game in Tallahassee.

Showing a series of old Bowden Bowls on the ACC Network would have been so much better.

The ACC deserves credit for kick-starting college football this coronavirus season, testing the waters two weeks ahead of SEC and Big 12 pioneers.

And what a year. Potentially the best in ACC history if Clemson and Notre Dame — "Our guest," as Duke head coach David Cutcliffe calls the Irish — both make the College Football Playoff.

But coaches and fan bases arguing about COVID protocols, while so 2020, isn’t ACC Network promo material. The ACC’s inaction into Monday on a Clemson-Florida State game called off Saturday morning has made a bad situation look way worse.

Medical personnel and athletic department management at the two schools couldn’t agree on whether Saturday’s game should be played after a Clemson player tested positive for COVID on Friday and traveled with the team to Tallahassee.

But it’s hard to disagree with Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich’s assertion Monday morning on the Packer and Durham Show that “an on-call arbiter” would have been nice.

Hey, how about the ACC serving as arbiter for ACC games?

Radakovich and Florida State AD David Coburn probably have ACC Commissioner John Swofford’s cell number.

Surely, by now, they know how the Zoom conference thing works.

How a major college football game gets called off after one team has flown in, spent the night in a hotel and had breakfast is a complicated thing.

The spin-forward solution is simpler: The ACC should announce that the teams could not reach a suitable agreement on make-up plans for this game, that it’s been canceled and time to move on.

If for no other reason than there are more COVID issues to fight.

For instance, Radakovich on Monday didn’t rule out Clemson returning to Florida State on Dec. 12 for a make-up game (but “we will have to have a conversation about finances”). But he also wants Dec. 12 held open in case Clemson has to reschedule this week’s home game against Pittsburgh.

“There’s a lot of conversations that need to take place,” Radakovich said.

Yes, including the one about why more conversations haven’t already taken place.

Dabo vs. FSU, ACC vs. time

Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney went off Sunday night.

The Florida State administration forfeited the game, the Clemson head coach insisted.

And if the Seminoles want to reschedule, the game will have to be at Death Valley.

Or if it’s in Tallahassee, Swinney said, Clemson wants reimbursement on its $300,000 travel bill for last weekend.

Ideally, a conference at any level, from youth league to professional, doesn’t want its most high-profile coach publicly getting out front on big decisions.

But after Clemson tried and failed Sunday to have the ACC officially rule the Florida State game a cancellation, Swinney got impatient.

Such situations, he insisted, are “why we voted to expand the travel roster from 72 to 80 in the expectation there would be positives on Friday — so you could take more guys to be available.”

Swinney alluded to other examples of ACC games played this season.

“The standard to cancel a game was not met," Swinney said. "A guy testing positive on Friday does not cancel a game. I was on every (ACC football COVID) committee call since March and that was never the case. Never once was it said if a player tested positive on Friday that the game could be canceled.”

What makes Dabo ‘great’

Radakovich on Monday said he didn’t know Swinney was going to rip Florida State the way he did Sunday night. Radakovich acknowledged Swinney’s comments were “maybe a little disheartening to some.”

But basically it was Dabo being Dabo.

“He’s passionate,” Radakovich said. “That’s what makes him great.”

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell took Swinney to task Monday saying, among other things, "Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think we are."

Norvell also volunteered to contribute toward the $300,000 it would take to get Clemson back to Tallahassee.

It’s just sports within a COVID crisis that’s already claimed more than 257,000 lives in the United States.

But athletic department finances are more scrutinized than ever as universities fight virus-related budget woes.

A wasted $300,000 is a big deal at Clemson, which has had furloughs and just did away with its men’s track and cross country programs.

Pointing ahead to a worst-case Dec. 12 situation, imagine the enduring stain for the ACC if a star Clemson player or two suffers a season-ending injury at Florida State that winds up costing the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game or a playoff game.

“I’m not a doctor,” Radakovich told Packer and Durham at one point.

Clemson thinks it was doing the right thing.

Florida State thinks it was doing the right thing.

The usually smart ACC needs to do the smartest thing and put a Band-Aid on this one, let the real doctors take over and apply the lesson to what’s left of a great football season and the basketball season upon us.

