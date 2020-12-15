You give ace coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables two weeks to prepare for an ACC Championship Game revenge match against people that beat Clemson the previous month and the opponent is in trouble. That includes a Notre Dame team on the way to the College Football Playoff, win or lose.

Particularly while Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shrewdly keeps lobbying for Clemson to make the playoff even if the Tigers slip up again against Notre Dame. All as the Disney Channel debuts a feel-good Clemson film in the same fortnight.

Is this some kind of ACC football dream?

Fictional programming designed to compete with Southern-themed reality content such as “Hillbilly Elegy” and Alabama vs. Florida?

Be careful.

Don’t thumb that remote control Saturday as No. 3 Clemson goes about defeating No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte.

Or on Jan. 1 when Clemson-Notre Dame III unfolds in the Rose Bowl. Which might or might not be played at the Rose Bowl but is a logical semifinal matchup if Alabama and Clemson win their conference title games Saturday (very likely) and Clemson doesn’t beat Notre Dame by four touchdowns or more (less likely).

The ACC, after all these years of expansion and disappointment, is tugging college football into the second half of December — and just one pandemic year after falling behind the American Athletic Conference in many postseason computer rankings of conferences.

If Notre Dame’s presence — “Our guest,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said about the ACC’s 2020 Fighting Irish — is a key factor, well, that’s part of the success tale, too.

Outgoing commissioner John Swofford ushered Notre Dame into a coronavirus-adjusted ACC.

School presidents agreed to start the season two weeks before any other Power 5 conference.

For the first time, the ACC will land two teams in the College Football Playoff.

Bonus material: more subplots than a good Hitchcock movie or SEC buyout story.

Trevor Lawrence, Heisman

Trevor Lawrence (33-1 as a starter, as Swinney pointed out Tuesday) can absolutely jump back to the top of the Heisman Trophy race after falling behind Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask while spending the Boston College and Notre Dame games in COVID-19 protocol.

But Lawrence also might wind up behind Notre Dame’s Ian Book and North Carolina’s Sam Howell in All-ACC voting.

And Lawrence might not be the most accomplished quarterback in South Carolina so far this season.

Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall has more touchdown passes than Lawrence (23 to 20), fewer interceptions (2 to 3), a better quarterback rating (185.9 to 174.9) and more wins over ranked teams (BYU and Louisiana/Miami).

Lawrence also has the luxury of playing with two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne, the ACC’s career rushing leader.

Etienne, however, was held to a relatively modest 85 yards from scrimmage Nov. 7 in the 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame that Lawrence sat out. He also lost a fumble and ran out-of-bounds as Clemson was trying to kill the clock with a lead in regulation.

The Tigers are going for their sixth straight playoff appearance, the Irish for their first-ever conference title.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly credits his “humble workers.” This Irish stew also includes lots of NFL talent and senior leadership.

“They don’t go around thinking, ‘Hey, we’re going to lose the game and we’re probably still in the playoffs,’” Kelly said. “We’re thinking about winning the ACC championship.”

Third time around

Clemson, everyone in South Bend and South Carolina knows, is much healthier on defense this time and offense wasn’t the problem in South Bend.

The Tigers also have the revenge factor on their side (though Swinney swears the football building isn’t decorated with motivational reminders such as posters of leprechauns and Rudy Ruttiger).

“We just move on,” he said Tuesday. “We move on to the next game. We always have.”

Revenge keeps people focused during preparation work but isn’t as big a deal once the ball is snapped. Or wasn’t for Clemson in 2009 when it failed to avenge a 30-27 regular-season loss during a 39-34 defeat to Georgia Tech in the Tigers’ first ACC Championship Game appearance.

But Alabama is a clear No. 1 in the final playoff rankings with a win over Florida.

Clemson is the obvious No. 2 with its conquest of Notre Dame.

Unless the Irish get blown out, name a team more deserving of the No. 3 spot than a one-loss Notre Dame.

Not Ohio State with what would be a mere 6-0 record.

Not Texas A&M with its Florida victory devalued by the Gators’ loss last week to lowly LSU.

In which case Notre Dame in a playoff re-rematch will attempt to avenge its loss in Clemson’s ACC Championship Game revenge win.

