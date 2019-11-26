CLEMSON — The nagging narrative out there says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having an over-par year, something disappointing.

A few so-so games, yes.

Some bad throws early, he admits.

But Lawrence going into No. 3 Clemson’s game at South Carolina on Saturday is eighth among college football’s QBR leaders (a complex ESPN-invented statistic measuring overall quarterback play) at 83.1.

That’s a bump up from 81.5 in 2018.

The 6-6, 220-pound sophomore has completed 68.1 percent of his passes, up from 65.2 last year.

That, combined with steady gains in such areas as leadership and study habits since carving up a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team in the national championship game, makes Lawrence the top candidate for the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Beyond worth taking, he’s worth tanking — trading away enough valuable players to acquire enough draft stock to maneuver into 2021 position.

Or, in the case of New England and New Orleans, brilliant manipulation.

Tanking for Trevor is trendier since Tanking for Tua went out of style two weeks ago. That's when magnificent Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury.

There are more NFL teams that make sense as a Lawrence landing spot than teams in great quarterback shape for the next decade.

But here are 10 primary candidates, why they need Lawrence and how to go about landing the 2021 top pick:

1. Dolphins

Why: A young Dan Marino got Miami to Super Bowl XIX. That was in 1985.

How: The Dolphins can trade their very high 2020 picks, plus extra picks acquired while Tanking for Tua.

It’s convenient that the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship game, which might feature Lawrence, is booked for the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.

What have you done for me lately?

The Lawrence totals over the last four games (Boston College, Wofford, N.C. State and Wake Forest): 13 touchdown passes, no interceptions, two rushing touchdowns.

2. Bengals

Why: Greg Cook, Ken Anderson, Boomer Esiason …

Joe Morgan, Johnny Bench, the 1990 World Series …

How: Make the 2020 draft all about 2021 while understanding how Lawrence has improved over the last month.

“The easy answer is just eliminating the two or three bad decisions that he made earlier in the year,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Monday. “But I think probably the thing I’m most proud about has been his consistency in his preparation, consistency in his mindset.”

3. Patriots

Why: The great Tom Brady, 42, signed a two-year contract extension in August. So perfect; Lawrence gets to learn from the master as a rookie in 2021 and maybe for a season beyond that.

How: Creative use of draft, trade and cap loopholes in a distinctive Belichickian way.

4. Falcons

Why: Lots of talent on the roster but a 3-8 record. Matt Ryan needs a change of scenery. Lawrence is from Cartersville, Ga., just north of Atlanta.

How: A Home Depot-style discount sale with extended hours and company financing through 2020.

By the way, as Jeff Scott was saying Tuesday, it’s so hard for Lawrence to “wow” people after last season.

“Just because of where your expectation is and what you’ve already seen,” Scott said.

5. Chargers

Why: Star power is a must for L.A.’s other team.

How: Trade everyone except Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Derwin James and Mike Williams.

6. Broncos

Why: The quarterback room is in shambles for an organization that won Super Bowls with John Elway and Peyton Manning.

How: Stockpile 2021 picks, trade future Hall of Famer Von Miller.

7. Panthers

Why: New owner David Tepper, who made billions as a hedge fund manager, said last week he won’t stand for long-term mediocrity. Meanwhile, here's an NFC South investing tip: short Panthers success.

How: Trade Cam Newton, trade 2020 picks, trade Sir Purr.

And while Lawrence is no Newton on the run, he has extended more plays this season.

“And a better job of checking down and understanding every throw doesn’t have to be a deep ball down the field,” Scott said.

8. Saints

Why: Drew Brees is 40.

How: Beat Bill Belichick at his own craftiness.

9. Raiders

Why: Head coach Jon Gruden just benched veteran starter Derek Carr in a 34-3 loss to the lowly New York Jets. Lawrence would mesh immediately with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

How: The Raiders, like the Dolphins, have extra draft picks.

10. Buccaneers

Why: Jameis Winston isn’t the Tampa Bay answer. Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen recruited Brandon Streeter, now Lawrence’s quarterbacks coach, when Christensen was on Tommy West’s Clemson staff. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has been a friend of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney since they were on Mike DuBose’s Alabama coaching staff in 1997.

How: Deal Winston (among others) for extra picks.

Or, like other teams that miss out, the Bucs can spend many seasons second-guessing their 2021 draft strategy.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff