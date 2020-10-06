It’s time to squash those rumors that all ACC football players will take the field Saturday wearing “We’re Not the Big 12” T-shirts.

Still, it’s time for the ACC to celebrate having four teams in the Associated Press top eight (No. 1 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Miami and No. 8 North Carolina).

It’s early. Two more weeks until Big Ten teams kick off. Can’t wait for that Stanford-Oregon Pac-12 opener in November.

Yeah, we know, the Notre Dame Fighting Asterisks parachuted into the ACC and will scurry home to Independence, Ind., as soon as this wacky 2020 season is over.

But if the ACC benefits from its role as a coronavirus football guinea pig, the players and coaches (and fans) deserve it.

The spotlight this week includes a rare ACC doubleheader within the top 20:

• No. 7 Miami at top-ranked Clemson on Saturday night preceded by ESPN’s College GameDay live from Tiger Town.

“They’re hungry, man,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said of Miami (3-0). “They’re hungry.”

• Khalil Herbert of Virginia Tech, a grad transfer who escaped Kansas, is the nation’s leading rusher. He leads the No. 19 Hokies against No. 8 North Carolina in the Miami-Clemson undercard at high noon in Chapel Hill.

“Great for college football,” Venables said of Saturday night’s Death Valley showcase.

The only thing better for the ACC — and eventually for Clemson — is a close, thrilling Miami win at Death Valley.

Such an upset wouldn’t kill Clemson’s chances of making the College Football Playoff for a shot at a third national championship in five years. But it would elevate ACC football into status imagined when Miami joined the conference way back in 2004.

It won’t happen.

Clemson, favored by two touchdowns, has too much Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence firepower for a Miami defense that’s talented but not yet up to this kind of challenge.

But the fun buildup alone might be enough to convince the ACC to opt for what Alabama coach Nick Saban wants from the SEC: 10 conference games every year.

Thus allowing for more Clemson-Miami matchups down the line.

Trevor vs. Turnover Chain

The Hurricanes went 6-7 in 2019 in Manny Diaz’s first season as head coach but lost five games by a touchdown or less. They added transfer quarterback D’Eriq King from Houston and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who worked at Auburn from 2013-2016.

“I just know historically Miami’s always been a powerhouse,” Lawrence said. “They’ve just always had a certain swag about them. You play them, you know what you’re going to get. They’re definitely getting back to that. That’s really good to see.”

Lawrence vs. Miami’s “Turnover Chain” is one of this game’s intriguing alternate channels.

In the home corner, the best quarterback in college football and his streak of 10 games without an interception.

And visiting from Coral Gables, the fourth version of the Turnover Chain, founded when Mark Richt was head coach in 2017. The 2020 model is highlighted by a glitzy piece of “The U” atop a glitzier map of Florida.

It reportedly features a 10-karat gold chain and 4,000 sapphires.

Lawrence has been the subject of interception celebrations in practice, though rare. Once during 2019 fall camp, safety Tanner Muse, now a Las Vegas Raiders linebacker, picked off a Lawrence pass and dashed 30 yards before firing the football at the stunned quarterback.

Then there’s the Miami defense trying to contend with two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne as a runner.

And receiver

Perhaps a punt returner.

“Travis Etienne might be the best player in college football,” Diaz said Monday during a radio interview on Miami’s The Joe Rose Show. “He is so dynamic. His explosiveness and his start-and-stop. His ability to run through tackles. Virginia was dominated on third down by him.”

Tony Elliott, Clemson’s offensive coordinator, pointed out that the week between Miami’s 47-34 win at Louisville on Sept. 19 and 52-10 romp over Florida State on Sept. 26 gave a team with seven new starters more time to bond.

We also get Venables’ strategy as carried out by Clemson’s exceptionally talented but young defense vs. an up-tempo Miami attack.

The Hurricanes ran 85 plays against Florida State.

“Some of the most dynamic skill personnel in all of college football,” Venables said.

That includes tight end Brevin Jordan, one of the best in the country.

King, a senior, is only 5-11 but full of touchdowns. No interceptions this season (6 touchdowns), 5.6 yards per carry.

“Poise, accuracy, big arm,” Venables said. “Doesn’t get rattled.”

No. 6 in 2019

What an ACC difference. Analyst Phil Steele for the 2019 season rated the ACC No. 6 overall, one spot below the American Athletic Conference. Other computer polls agreed.

But the 2020 improvement isn’t surprising, which is one of the reasons ACC leaders were so eager to play football.

About that Big 12. Oklahoma is 1-2, Texas is floundering (again), the league started out 0-3 against Sun Belt Conference teams.

Big 12 chances for a College Football Playoff spot have in three weeks gone from good to slim to the Oklahoma State Cowboys need to keep winning very impressively and then we’ll talk.

Which might leave room for a second ACC team in the playoff.

If …

Miami beats Clemson on Saturday. Or Notre Dame beats Clemson in South Bend on Nov. 7.

Or something like that happens some football season soon within this upgraded “basketball conference.”

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.