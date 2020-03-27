Soon to be on Jeopardy under the category Pandemic Coping: A Most Popular Pastime For Sports Fans During The Coronavrius.

Answer: What is coming up with your own sports-related, pop culture-themed, food-oriented or wacky subject bracket to substitute for missing NCAA Tournament basketball brackets?

Correct!

It’s a social media craze that's fun and interactive, both of which make for ideal social distancing relief.

As we enter a bitter Sweet Sixteen weekend, here is a 68 team — er, category — bracket of some of the best brackets:

Sports Regional

Omaha

1 College football helmets

(Classic matchups pitting Oregon/Maryland splash vs. Notre Dame/Penn State tradition and between)

16 Walk-Up Songs/16 Race horses

8 Masters moment

(Jack in 1986, Tiger in 1997, Gene Sarazen’s double-eagle, the Larry Mize chip, anything Arnie)

9 Significant baseball home runs

(Joe Carter and Bill Mazerowski, sure, but what an 8-9 matchup here!)

5 Most iconic moment in NFL history

(On-field only so no Deflategate jokes)

12 Funniest Super Bowl commercials

(Always beware of the 5-12 upset)

4 Sports broadcasting calls

(“The band is on the field!” and “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”)

13 Hockey goals

(Rule: must limit Wayne Gretzky to 31 of the 68)

St. Louis

6 The two people you’d most like to see in a fistfight

(Politics Regional, Celebrity Regional, Head Coach Regional, Everyone Else Regional)

11 Best NFL quarterbacks ever

(I hope Warren Moon and Fran Tarkenton don’t get sent out West)

3 Best NBA baller ever

(During your Michael vs. Kobe vs. LeBron debate please don’t forget Kareem vs. Wilt vs. Bill)

14 Olympic moments

(Remember when Bruce Jenner was Bruce Jenner?)

7 Hilarious sports rants

(Tommy Lasorda, Jim Mora, Dennis Green, Dabo Swinney’s “Carolina’s in Chapel Hill and USC’s in California” …)

10 Exciting NCAA Tournament games

(Chances are Christian Laettner is involved)

2 Sports movies

(Of course, “Space Jam” and “Sandlot” but does “Hoosiers” get a home-court advantage in a basketball bracket setting?)

15 Best active coach in any sport

(Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley, Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, Bill Belichick to name a few)

Food Regional

Cleveland

1 Fast food

(Chick-fil-A tastes like a top seed)

16 Vegetables

(Is salsa a vegetable?)

8 Cookies

(Do we factor in the fact Chick-fil-A peddles a darn yummy chocolate chip cookie in a potential 1-8 matchup?)

9 Favorite Ballpark Food Item

(Surely including the Charleston RiverDog’s sweet potato fries)

5 BBQ place

(Fans of mustard-based must base arguments against all comers)

12 Unusual Thanksgiving items/12 Donuts

4 Candy

(Snickers vs. Kit Kat and all those M&M entries; Gummy Bears hoping to shock the world)

13 Coffee

(Starbucks is the UConn women’s basketball of coffee but not unbeatable)

Albany

6 Regional pizza

(Yes, there are at least 68 styles of regional pizza; some people on Edisto Island put creek shrimp and oysters on their pies)

11 Granola/Protien/Breakfast bars

(So very hard to defeat pizza at a New York venue, just saying)

3 Desserts

(This is where you settle that snickerdoodles vs. crème brulee argument)

14 Finest local craft beer

(Would you like another Gullah Cream Ale, sir?)

7 Ethnic food

(Italian and Mexican, yeah, and don’t underestimate Pakistani)

10 Cereal

(Seeded too low? Honey Nut Cheerios says yes)

2 Charleston restaurants

(Not just a local bracket; popular worldwide)

15 Food towns of America

(See No. 2 seed, and New Orleans, San Francisco, Austin …)

Pop Culture Regional

Spokane

1 Taylor Swift songs

(Everyone that knows me knows I heartily believe “You Belong To Me” is way, way, way better than “All Too Well”)

16 Barry Manilow songs/16 “Young Sheldon” episodes

8 “The Bachelor”

(and setting up and the most epic …)

9 “The Bachelorette”

(… 8-9 game battle ever!)

5 Michael Jackson hits

(Including the complete Jackson 5 catalog)

12 Vintage muscle cars

(Higher seeding if mentioned in a classic song)

4 Netflix series

(Few stranger matchups than “Stranger Things” vs. “The Crown”)

13 Cover songs

(A Johnny Cash version of Nine-Inch Nails’ “Hurt” lurks)

Sacramento

6 Bill Murray film scenes

(Just don’t let “Caddyshack” take up all four top seeds)

11 Hollywood couples/11 Embarrassing celebrity photos

3 Disney movies

(Hard to compare “The Lion King” and “Toy Story”)

14 Broadway plays

(Hard to compare “The Lion King” and “Hamilton”)

7 Boy band songs

(You get your New Kids on the Block representation; I pull for a 7-10 upset)

10 Clint Eastwood film lines

(“Get off my lawn” is directed toward boy bands)

2 Seinfeld episodes

(“No soup for you!” if you lose to a No. 15 seed)

15 Christmas movies

(Penciling in “Diehard” as No. 16 just to tick people off)

Wacky Stuff Regional

Greensboro

1 Sports hair

(Sorry, Jadeveon Clowney and Trevor Lawrence, but 1970s/1980s big leaguer Oscar Gamble is the No. 1 seed)

16 Worst automobiles ever made

(Can’t wait for the new film “Pinto vs. Pacer”)

8 Cartoon character you most admire

(Get in line, animated things, behind Dora The Explorer)

9 Flakiest baseball pitchers

(Sure to include Mark “The Bird” Fidrych and Al “The Mad Hungarian” Hrabosky)

5 Zany country music song titles

(“She Got The Goldmine; I Got The Shaft” and “Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer” struggle vs. “You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly”)

12 Craziest college sports nicknames

(Pittsburgh State Gorillas, Amherst Lord Jeffs, Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels to name a few)

4 South Carolina town festivals

(Okra Strut in Irmo and World Grits Festival in St. George, obviously)

13 Best college mascots

(Ralphie the Colorado Buffalo destined to clash with Cocky The Gamecock in the Elite Eight)

Tampa

6 “SpongeBob” episodes

(Look out for the sea rhinoceros)

11 Cutest animals

(Cannot include college mascots)

3 Dinosaurs

(triceratops tops stegosaurus)

14 Professional wrestling ring names

(Jesse “The Body" Ventura vs. King Kong Bundy vs. Sputnik Monroe vs. Gorilla Monsoon in an imaginary cage match)

7 Most interesting communists of the Cold War Era

(That Nikita Khrushchev, what a guy)

10 Condiments

(Brand-specific; Duke’s mayonnaise, for instance)

2 Stephen A. Smith standard lines

(“I digress” and “However …” and “We don’t care” along with “The New York Knicks (or Dallas Cowboys) are in trouble”)

15 Roadkill

(Possums and raccoons probably more than armadillos)

Last four in:

Unusual Thanksgiving items

Donuts

Hollywood couples

Embarrassing celebrity photos

First four out:

Homemade bass fishing lures

Offensive tackles of the ‘90s

Drew Barrymore film scenes

Weirdest things to put on a salad

