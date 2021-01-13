“You don’t know the players without a scorecard” was the pre-COVID problem for fans navigating a college basketball world full of transfers and “one and done” stars bolting to the NBA.

These precarious days, it’s not knowing when your favorite team is playing without a schedule updated every few minutes.

The teams able to take advantage of bigger opportunities within smaller windows are the ones most likely to wind up in a 2021 NCAA Tournament booked for various sites in a metropolitan Indianapolis semi-bubble.

It’s a “week-to-week” thing, said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, hoping to make the most of the No. 12 Tigers’ 9-1 start that includes a 3-1 ACC record.

Those Brownell words Friday came just before he had to pull players off the practice floor. Clemson’s game at North Carolina the next day and at Syracuse on Tuesday were scratched because of COVID issues at Clemson.

“Frustrating a little bit,” Brownell said Monday. “More disappointing.”

When players are playing well, Brownell went on, they want to keep playing.

Football coaches had it easier with one game a week. College basketball coaches must adjust every fourth breath to a season in search of collective momentum.

It’s more like day-to-day than week-to-week.

Minute-to-minute momentum is more precious than ever, which is why College of Charleston head coach Earl Grant’s management of — and Zep Jasper’s execution within — 2.3 precious seconds are magnified.

The Cougars had the ball but were trailing Colonial Athletic Association rival Drexel 60-58 on Saturday at TD Arena when Grant called a timeout with 2.3 seconds remaining.

It worked: Jasper was fouled while attempting a 3-point shot with 0.3 seconds left.

The College of Charleston’s improving junior guard made the first two free throws to tie the game before Drexel head coach Zach Spiker called a timeout.

Rattled?

Hardly.

Jasper gestured to the crowd of 1,420. He requested more noise before nailing the game-winner.

The Cougars followed Saturday’s 61-60 victory with a 73-68 win on Sunday to sweep Drexel and get to 3-1 in CAA play, good for second place behind Northeastern (4-0).

That’s right, folks. Authentic (if interrupted) basketball joy (however temporary) is available for fans with enough patience (and the correct schedule information).

The Citadel and Winthrop

So many great stories out there.

The Citadel at 8-0 is off to its best start in a century.

Winthrop, 11-0, is off to the best start of any team in Big South Conference history.

The flip side of extremes includes S.C. State, 0-13 with its next three games postponed, and Charleston Southern, 1-9 (including a 78-76 loss to Winthrop).

The poster team for COVID basketball weirdness might be South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have exactly as many victories as pauses (three).

Then again, Frank Martin’s guys, 3-2, haven’t lost since Dec. 5. The stretch includes seven games canceled or postponed and two wins.

One of those was a 78-54 blowout of Texas A&M on Jan. 6 in which A.J. Lawson looked like an NBA starter and South Carolina looked like an SEC contender.

Team chemistry is a relative 2021 thing as most teams are in the same leaky boat.

But if not now for March Madness dreaming at The Citadel’s McAlister Field House, when? You just have to hope the Bulldogs get a good draw for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Too bad Citadel home games in January will not include fans, including a Wednesday (3 p.m.) showdown against Furman for first place in the Southern Conference.

At last check.

S.C. bracketology

Of course, 2021 bracketology is geometry with a blindfold.

For now, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Clemson as a No. 4 seed playing No. 13 Alabama-Birmingham on a collision course with the No. 5-12 (Oregon vs. Winthrop) game.

Furman presently is a No. 13 seed vs. No. 4 West Virginia.

Sure, you’re thinking ahead: Just get a Palmetto State team in as a No. 5 seed and we could ask that the pod move from Indianapolis to Gaffney.

Don’t count the first-place Gamecocks out of the Big Dance.

Or College of Charleston, 5-6 overall but ready to host Northeastern on Saturday and Sunday with first place in the CAA on the line.

Hey, look: Coastal Carolina is in first place in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division.

Oops, sorry.

Looking ahead to March in January is riskier than picking Sheriff Woody to finally land an Academy Award Best Actor nomination for a “Toy Story” sequel. Duke, for instance, might not remain a bracketology No. 10 seed, and poor 'ol Kentucky might sneak in.

Or as Brownell said last week when asked if Clemson’s 9-1 start bodes well for the future: “I’m not getting too long-term this year. I don’t know that this is the year to be that way.”

It’s more day-to-day.

Or 2.3-seconds-to-2.3-seconds.

