Saluting Clemson football Military Appreciation Day and a real hero

Dorine Creighton couldn’t help but sneak a glance down the street each time she stepped onto her front porch at 114 Arlington Heights in North Augusta. That’s what mothers did during World War II when their sons were off fighting for their country, take a deep breath and hope never to see a lone young bicycle rider peddling nervously.

Such was the transport of Western Union telegrams – the kind no mom wanted in 1945.

The Clemson and South Carolina football programs do a tremendous job of honoring veterans with their annual Military Appreciation Day tributes. South Carolina’s 2020 version took place at the Nov. 7 Texas A&M game and Clemson’s is set for the Pittsburgh game on Saturday.

Festivities often include flags, band music and perhaps a flyover.

“It’s always a really special day here at Clemson,” head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday while touching on Clemson’s military school history.

The best part, always, is the roar of the crowd upon the introduction of heroes. The same heroes (before, during and after the ceremony) tell anyone listening about their heroes, friends that didn’t make it back.

Oh, how Wilbur Harmon Creighton Jr. would have enjoyed one of Clemson’s Military Appreciation Day celebrations. He loved Clemson and Clemson football and reading.

“They said Wilbur read every book at the North Augusta Library,” says Wilbur’s sister, Dorine Smith.

That helped get Wilbur off to a great start as a Clemson freshman in the fall of 1942. He wanted to become a doctor. But he joined the Navy after one year of college, destined to take a proud part in the greatest invasion in military history.

Wilbur served as a medic on D-Day, the bold strike from England in June of 1944 against Germany’s Nazi occupation of Europe.

He lived to tell about it during a 30-day furlough in North Augusta that started a month later.

“It was plenty hot and an enormous operation,” Wilbur told a reporter from the Aiken Standard and Review.

The English Channel crossing took several hours, he explained.

“Some men were seasick, some in deep thought,” Wilbur said. “Nearly everyone was tense. But the ones who were not sick were amused by those who were.

“Everybody was in good spirits — ready to get at them.”

The furlough was wonderful. Wilbur caught up with old friends and Clemson news.

He ate a lot of fried chicken, pimento cheese and biscuits.

“Even though we had good dehydrated food,” Wilbur said, “it doesn’t compare with mother’s good home cooking.”

The Creightons had to say goodbye to their oldest son in August.

He was bound for the Pacific.

‘His cheery self’

Sometimes the kid on the Western Union bicycle brought good news, as was the case in May of 1944, a month before D-Day.

“GREETINGS ON MOTHERS DAY MY THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU LOVE = WILBUR CREIGHTON” read the dispatch from England.

It was sent May 12, 1944.

Everyone in North Augusta knew 1945 in the Pacific was a different kind of bloody hell. Newspapers were full of daily reports of heavy casualties taken while island-hopping against Japanese forces dug in mud, wedged in rock piles and hiding in caves.

Wilbur by now was a corpsman (an enlisted man trained to provide medical aid) within the First Marine Division, famed for slugging it out on Guadalcanal and elsewhere earlier in the war.

Of course, Wilbur’s parents, Wilbur Creighton Sr. and Dorine, hoped for the best. They prayed that a medic was safer than front-line Marines. Wilbur did his best to ease their fears.

He never let on in letters home that Japanese strategy — well illustrated in the James Bradley/Ron Powers bestseller “Flags of Our Fathers” — was to target medical personnel to maximize casualties.

You can see why Dorine Creighton was delighted to get that good news in the mail early in May of 1945.

Dear Mrs. Creighton,

You will be wondering who I am as I am writing you from Germany. Well, I am Ernest Firth, a common CPL in the British Army now occupying Germany.

The reason for me writing this letter is that I met your son Wilbur. In the short voyage over from London to France we became great pals and we made an agreement to write each other. I trust that he is in the best of health and is still his cheery self.

Could you kindly forward to me an address?

Sincerely,

Ernest Firth

The First Marine Division’s final World War II assignment was daunting: clear the astonishingly stubborn, increasingly desperate Japanese off Okinawa to set the stage for an assault on Japan. They landed on April 1, 1945, an Easter Sunday, as part of a U.S. invasion force of 180,000. The Americans captured Hacksaw Ridge on May 6 but horrific fighting through deep foliage and hills lasted deep into June.

Wilbur didn’t make it that long. He was killed in action on May 12, 1945, among 12,520 U.S. deaths on Okinawa. Japanese deaths on Okinawa are estimated at more than 110,000.

The late Charles Creighton, Wilbur’s younger brother, had just arrived on Okinawa with another Marine company. He was located, told of Wilbur’s death, taken to a temporary grave. Then sent home to sit out the last few months of the war.

What happened on Okinawa

Much of North Augusta mourned the loss of their 20-year-old native son.

Clemson President Robert Franklin Poole sent the family a sympathy letter in June.

Ernest Firth of the British Army wrote from occupied Germany to say how sorry he was. He said he felt like he’d lost a lifelong friend.

Still, Wilbur’s mother wanted to know precisely what happened on May 12 in Okinawa – exactly one year after his 1944 Mother’s Day telegram was sent from England.

A letter from San Francisco arrived dated August 24, 1945. It was from an officer in Wilbur’s Marine Division.

Dear Mrs. Creighton,

In answer to your letter of July 20th concerning the death of your son Wilbur H. Creighton Jr.: He was serving with this company during the latter days of the campaign.

He was administering first aid to a wounded man when he was hit in the head by a sniper bullet. He died almost instantly with no pain and suffering.

Wilbur was a fine boy, he was very well liked by his men and officers. He always did an excellent job and would go out of his way to do more than was expected of him. His death was a blow to all of us.

Please accept my deepest sympathy in your great loss. Wilbur was a fine boy. I hope that he did not lose his life in vain.

Franklin Myers

Sgt U.S. Marines

FPO San Francisco

Five years later, the body finally arrived in North Augusta for proper burial.

Clemson football and ties to the school's military sacrifices are woven into the showcase facility itself, Memorial Stadium, so named in 1942. They were enhanced with a 2010 addition of the Scroll of Honor near the stadium. The outdoor chapel-like setting includes stones engraved with the names of Clemson's fallen veterans.

Clemson also honors Wilbur Creighton Jr. with his own page on its Clemson Corps website.

Creighton Park in North Augusta is named after Wilbur and his father, a former North Augusta mayor.

Dorine Smith, 91, still lives in North Augusta. She still misses her oldest brother.

Her mother, she says, had decades of nightmares about the Western Union bicycle rider that came up the street in 1945 with the saddest news about a bright and cheery young man.

Just know, Mrs. Smith, that, at Clemson’s Military Appreciation Day, football “heroes” are one thing and military heroes quite another. And then there’s people like your brother.

