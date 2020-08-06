Revised Clemson football schedule: Nov. 7 at Notre Dame, Wake Forest opener

CLEMSON — Clemson on Thursday morning released its revised football schedule for the upcoming season, and it includes the originally scheduled Nov. 7 bout at Notre Dame.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish last played in the 2018 Cotton Bowl, with Dabo Swinney's team coming out with a 30-3 win for its third consecutive win against Notre Dame. Because of scheduling changes nationwide prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Notre Dame is competing as a member of the ACC this season and will be eligible for the league title game.

Clemson will open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. Other home games include Virginia (Oct. 3), Miami (Oct. 10), Syracuse (Oct. 24), Boston College (Oct. 31) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 28).

The Tigers play road games at Georgia Tech (Oct. 17), at Florida State (Nov. 21) and at Virginia Tech (Dec. 5).

Clemson has two open dates on its slate, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14. The Sept. 19 slot has been left open for a non-conference opponent (TBA) and will be the Tigers' home opener.

Miami and Virginia Tech have open dates before facing Clemson while the Tigers have to play games those previous weeks.

Notably absent from the slate is South Carolina. The ACC built into its schedule one non-conference game, but the SEC elected to play only league opponents. Barring a change, the Clemson-USC rivalry game will not take place for the first time since 1909.

“Clemson aggressively lobbied the ACC to include an additional non-conference game for the primary purpose of maintaining our long-standing rivalry game with South Carolina,” Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said. “We’re disappointed to hear of the scheduling decision announced by the SEC, as we know the importance of The Palmetto Bowl to the State of South Carolina. We will work to fill the opening on our schedule immediately."

The ACC will feature 15 teams in one division, with the two teams with the highest winning percentage earning spots in the title game Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: at Wake Forest

Sept. 19: non-conference home game vs. TBA

Sept. 26: Open date

Oct 3: vs. Virginia

Oct. 10: vs. Miami

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: Open date

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech