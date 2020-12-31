Quiet Sugar Bowl week another COVID-19 sacrifice for Clemson

NEW ORLEANS — This has been a year of sacrifice.

Clemson football players and coaches are no different, and no more heroic, than the millions of Americans who've shifted their lives to guard against COVID-19.

But it's noteworthy the Tigers have done so under such a massive spotlight, and with so many possible temptations available to those willing to indulge.

Sure, players have missed games here and there — star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed two — but Clemson so far has avoided the kind of outbreak that would trigger a mandatory game cancellation.

That's brought them to New Orleans, where on Friday the No. 2 Tigers will play No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl. In keeping with the theme of the year, this has been a bowl week unlike any other.

"Usually, we'd spend almost like a whole week out at the bowl site. That's pretty fun," middle linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said. "I've always enjoyed that, just like kind of getting a different feel, going to practice at different places."

There's normally plenty of time for non-football activities, too. Last season, during the team's trip to Glendale, Ariz., for the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson players spent one night at an indoor golf facility. They went into the community and met local children. They were, for a few days, celebrities in a new city, like a rock band on tour.

Not this year.

Clemson's chartered plane touched down in New Orleans on Wednesday. The buzz centered not on what they would explore but on what was missing. Rather, who was missing: offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

"He tested positive for (COVID-19)," Swinney told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi, face shield in hand. "The good news is he's doing great, he doesn't have any symptoms or anything like that."

In the background, players milled about outside the plane. Jazz music from the local Third Line Brass Band filled the air. Soon the group would pile onto a fleet of buses and head for the hotel.

The Tigers then practiced on Thursday, before settling in for a quiet New Years Eve. Bourbon Street, normally burbling with fans on game weeks, was close to quiet.

Swinney did manage to carve in some fun amid the preparation. On Monday, the team had Bingo! night. Freshman wide receiver Ajou Ajou won one of the games, running back Travis Etienne said.

"I'm kind of mad that I didn't win. That's the only downfall," he said. "I feel like my card was kind of rigged."

Other than it's been all business. Clemson knows what's at stake. The team has had to make sacrifices all season, and with a national championship berth on the line, that hasn't changed.

"Practice and meetings," Jones said, chuckling. "That's about it."

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½