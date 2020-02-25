5 questions for Clemson football as spring practice starts

CLEMSON — Yank the shoulder pads off the rack. Make sure the helmet fits just right. It's time for football.

Clemson won't begin its 2020 campaign for at least six months, but the next phase in the team's calendar kicks off Wednesday with the start of spring practice.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team will spend the last few days of February and much of March in practice, leading up to the intrasquad spring game April 4 at Death Valley.

There's much to sort out until then for the Tigers, who have earned bids to each of the last five College Football Playoffs. Here are five of the team's most burning questions.

Trevor Lawrence

A quick glance at Trevor Lawrence's statistics from his first two seasons doesn't indicate the quarterback has anything he needs to bounce back from entering 2020. Lawrence, in fact, registered a higher passer rating in 2019 (166.7) than he did in 2018 (157.6).

But the narrative surrounding Lawrence entering this season will be different from last. That's because Clemson fell in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship, marking Lawrence's first defeat as a college player.

He finished 18-of-37 passing for 234 yards and ran for a touchdown in the title game against LSU, which rolled to a 42-25 victory behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

It'll be interesting to see how Lawrence responds and his mindset entering spring practice.

Defensive linemen

Last season, Clemson's defensive line was the focus of much attention. There was some doubt over how the Tigers would replace what was a star-studded group from the season before.

Now Clemson boasts a group with a year of experience under its belt: Defensive ends Justin Foster (senior) and Xavier Thomas (junior) and defensive tackles Tyler Davis (sophomore) and Nyles Pinckney (redshirt senior).

All four expect to retain their starting jobs, but the Tigers boast a talented cadre of incoming linemen, starting with consensus 5-star defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Bresee, a 6-5, 290-pound dynamo from Damascus, Md., has already earned high praise from Swinney.

"He is stronger and more heavy-handed and maybe a little more violent at this stage coming out of high school than (former defensive end) Christian (Wilkins) was " Swinney said. "You don't see many big people that can move like that."

Myles Murphy, also a consensus 5-star defensive end, enrolled with Bresee in January and could also make a dent on the Tigers' depth chart.

Crowded backfield

Running back Travis Etienne's surprise decision to return to Clemson for his senior season is good news for the Tigers. The senior, who is already the program's all-time leading rusher, hopes to lead Clemson on a deep postseason run while improving his NFL draft stock.

His presence does put junior Lyn-J Dixon in an odd spot; Dixon was expected to be the starter this season, and Etienne's return shifts Dixon back to the primary reserve role. Dixon, for what it's worth, sent out a tweet in support of Etienne in January: "We for sure putting on a show."

In 2019, Dixon, who Swinney has compared to Etienne in the past, recorded 635 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries to go along with 14 catches for 121 yards. How the workload is distributed among the team's running backs next season will be something to keep an eye on.

Tony Elliott going solo

Tony Elliott shared offensive coordinator responsibilities with Jeff Scott the past five seasons, and together, they presided over one of the most dynamic units in the nation.

The Tigers compiled a 69-5 record and won two national championships, and during that time Elliott and Scott helped develop superstars Lawrence, Etienne and former quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Now with Scott having taken the head coach job at USF, Elliott — who received a new three-year, $5.1 million contract on Feb. 6 — is the sole offensive coordinator, with Brandon Streeter having been elevated to passing game coordinator.

Elliott is looked at highly in coaching circles. Winner of the 2017 Frank Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation's top assistant, Elliott's name has long popped up in rumors for head coaching jobs.

He has said in the past his goal is to take over a program of his own, and this season there'll be a bigger spotlight on him with Scott gone.

Backup quarterback

Backup quarterback is far from the most glamorous job in college football, but it holds more weight at Clemson than most, given the impact Lawrence has on the game.

Lawrence avoided significant injury last season, rendering former reserve quarterback Chase Brice to mostly garbage time. Brice, seeking a crack at a starting job, transferred to Duke after the 2019 campaign.

Lawrence expressed gratitude for Brice on Twitter — "excited to see how this journey ends up," he wrote — but Brice's departure opens a competition for one of the most important jobs in the program.

The two main contenders are freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, a consensus 5-star recruit, and redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh, who was 6-for-12 passing for 85 yards and rushed for 56 yards on 12 carries in three games last season.

Many believe Uiagalelei has the higher ceiling, but it's unclear if that'll be enough to win him the primary backup job. Clemson might want to ease the Inland Empire, Calif., product into the system, setting up for 2021, when he is likely to replace a departing Lawrence as the starter.