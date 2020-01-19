CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence dropped himself in the seat in front of his locker in the Superdome, an unfamiliar feeling still settling in his bones.

This is what the first defeat of the Clemson quarterback's college career looked like: A blank stare. An orange jersey littered with dark stains. A creaky chair struggling under the pressure of his 6-6, 220-pound frame. A crowd of reporters whose questions circled back to the same theme: 'What happened?'

"Man, it hurts," Lawrence said, yanking out supportive pads from underneath his jersey. "Everything happens for a reason. But dang, this sucks to go out like this."

It was early Tuesday morning in New Orleans by the time Lawrence finally got to pull off his jersey after Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship. Teammates offered hugs and 'attaboys' as they walked by his locker, which sat right next to the exit.

Lawrence, now, has experienced both sides of a national championship: ecstasy and heartbreak. The rising junior will aim to take the best of what he learned from both into next season, which will likely be his final college campaign before entering the 2021 NFL draft.

Coach Dabo Swinney will want to make the most of his last season with the superstar quarterback, but there are still several questions facing the program. Here are four of the most pressing.

1. How does Trevor Lawrence bounce back from defeat?

If his demeanor after the LSU game is any indication, it'll take quite some time for Lawrence to make peace with what happened in the national title game. He was simply outplayed by Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner. Burrow, 23, finished 31-for-49 passing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

It was an unfamiliar situation for Lawrence, 20, who had normally been the best quarterback on the field over his first two seasons. He went 18 of 37 for 234 yards against LSU and the team was 1-for-11 on third down.

"They did some good stuff on third down early that gave us some fits," Lawrence said. "After that, I missed a lot of throws tonight. I wasn't putting the ball where they had a chance to catch it. That was on me. It wasn't my night."

One such errant throw nearly knocked wide receiver Amari Rodgers out of the game. It came on a first and 10 about seven minutes into the second quarter, with a high throw from Lawrence that Rodgers couldn't haul in resulting in a big hit on the wide receiver, who jogged off after being attended to by trainers.

Lawrence did deal with some early adversity early in the season, as he threw eight interceptions in the team's first seven games. Still, each questionable performance came in victory. The signal caller is now in uncharted territory.

Swinney, for what it's worth, spoke highly of Lawrence afterwards.

"Man, I love Trevor Lawrence," Swinney said. "I wouldn't trade that guy for nobody. And he is special. I know exactly how he'll respond. He'll get right back to work, and we're going to have a really, really good football team next year."

2. How will Clemson rebuild its back seven?

Clemson already knew it was going to be without its starting safeties K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse and its starting weak-side linebacker Chad Smith next season.

Junior cornerback A.J. Terrell declaring for the NFL draft creates another hole. Isaiah Simmons, winner of the 2019 Butkus Award, given annually to the top linebacker in the nation, declared for the draft early Saturday evening.

There will be a lot of new faces next season as Clemson aims to retool what Swinney believed was the best back seven of his 11-year tenure so far.

Sophomore cornerback Derion Kendrick and redshirt junior James Skalski will be back, but that's all that's certain at this point. Redshirt junior Nolan Turner could slide into Muse's spot at free safety; sophomore cornerback Mario Goodrich could play opposite Kendrick.

There's still much to sort out for a group that was among Clemson's biggest strengths this season.

3. Will Travis Etienne's return spell roster movement?

Running back Travis Etienne's decision is great news for Clemson. The junior is already the leading rusher in program history (4,038 yards) and is the two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year. But it could make things complicated in the running backs room.

Lyn-J Dixon, who many believed in line to be the starter next season, will be in his third year of eligibility. Redshirt junior Darien Rencher will be back, as will freshmen Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes.

That's not even taking into account incoming freshman Demarkcus Bowman (Lakeland, Fla.), a consensus 5-star recruit Swinney has likened to the great former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller. The Tigers also added Kobe Pryor, a 3-star running back, per the 247Sports Composite, from Cedartown, Ga.

Etienne's return certainly makes Clemson better than expected next season. But it also means the team could have a surplus of running backs, and it'll be interesting to see if that results in any movement going forward.

4. Can Clemson fend off strength of schedule criticism?

Questions about Clemson's strength of schedule followed the team all season long, and that's not likely to change in 2020-21.

The ACC is still one of the weaker leagues in the Power 5, and aside from Notre Dame, the Tigers' non-conference slate includes games against three teams that are unlikely to be big challenges — Akron, The Citadel and South Carolina.

The near-loss at North Carolina on Sept. 28 was held against Clemson all season, and it likely played a part in the Tigers being the No. 3 team in the playoff despite being undefeated, defending national champions. There'll be a similarly small margin for error next season, and Clemson will be hearing those same questions about its schedule.