CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are going to New Orleans.

With a 29-23 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Clemson earned a spot in the Jan. 13 national championship game against LSU.

Both teams enter the bout with 14-0 records. Here's five questions for coach Dabo Swinney's team ahead of the showdown.

1. Can the Tigers contain Joe Burrow?

Entering the season, many believed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Instead, as Lawrence performed below expectations early in the season, that honor went to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Defenses have yet to figure out Burrow, who torched Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl for 493 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception as LSU rolled to the 63-28 victory.

That task will fall to Clemson, which held all 12 of its regular-season opponents to fewer than 300 yards. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit did surrender 516 yards to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, but Clemson got stops when it mattered — including safety Nolan Turner's game-sealing interception in the end zone.

What Venables has planned for Burrow will be one of the most consequential factors of the game.

2. Can Travis Etienne find success on the ground?

Running back Travis Etienne caught three passes and recorded team highs in receiving yards (98) and touchdowns (two) in the Fiesta Bowl, but the junior never really got things going on the ground. On 10 carries he scored one touchdown and accumulated 36 yards, marking just the third time in nine games he failed to reach the 100-yard mark on the ground.

It was a positive sign for Etienne to thrive as a pass-catcher against the Buckeyes, but Clemson likely wants to see more production on the ground from the Jennings, La., native.

Etienne said he hasn't made a decision on if he'll declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. If the national championship is his final college game, he'll want to put together a complete performance for scouts.

3. Can Trevor Lawrence continue to be a threat with his legs?

Lawrence has long been billed as a pocket passer, but his coaches and teammates have spoken often this season of his improvement as a runner. The sophomore had displayed that part of his game in pockets this season, but he took things to another level against the Buckeyes.

He rushed for a career-high 107 yards on 16 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown run toward the end of the first half that proved the inflection point in the contest.

"That's what I've said all year long. He's as confident in his legs as he is his arm, and he's grown into that," Swinney said. "He can move. He can flat out move."

Clemson relied heavily on the quarterback draw against the Buckeyes. Lawrence's success with that play fooled Ohio State late in the contest, when he found Etienne for the decisive, 34-yard pop pass touchdown.

4. Can Chad Smith build on his Fiesta Bowl defensive MVP performance?

Linebacker Chad Smith was the big surprise of the Fiesta Bowl for Clemson. The redshirt senior recorded a game-high 12 tackles and was named the contest's Defensive MVP.

"I didn't realize it until they just pulled me aside when everyone was on the stage and (said), you're the defensive MVP. And I said, 'Oh, wow, that's crazy,'" Smith said.

Smith is hardly the most recognizable name on Clemson's defense. That distinction goes to fellow linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who is projected to be a top selection in the coming NFL draft, if he decides to leave Clemson early.

But Smith's contributions were important for the Tigers against their most dangerous offensive opponent of the season to that point. They now face an even stiffer task against Burrow and LSU.

5. Can Clemson finish its second consecutive undefeated season?

Swinney labeled last season's Clemson team, the first in college football history to go 15-0, as the best in the sport's history. His team will need to repeat that feat to claim a second straight national title.

It's a titanic task, but one Swinney believes his program is cut out for, even though LSU fans are expected to pack the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

"The game is won on the field," Smith said. "It's going to be interesting to see what the ratio is because last game it was definitely 70 to 30 Ohio State."