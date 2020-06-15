Power Rangers and Perry brothers: Clemson's top 10 defensive linemen

It’s so hard to tell how to prioritize pity. Toward the ACC blockers assigned to deal with Clemson’s “Power Rangers” — the Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant group that helped the Tigers win two national titles?

Or the poor fellows tasked to deal with two very large brothers from Aiken, William “The Refrigerator” Perry and Michael Dean Perry?

Wilkins, Ferrell, Lawrence and the Perrys, that’s half of the top 10 defensive linemen in Clemson history right there. The other half is so good the list of those that didn’t make this cut is full of stars.

Austin Bryant, Brentson Buckner, Grady Jarrett, Trevor Pryce, Jeff Bryant, Andre Branch … To name a few.

Criteria: overall college performance, relative dominance, impact duration. All-America and all-conference teams mean a lot. NFL statistics do not.

The top 10:

1. Christian Wilkins

Honored as a first-team All-American by more than one outlet three times, Wilkins did a little bit of everything. He lined up all over the place, caught a fake-punt pass for a key first down in the Orange Bowl and rushed for a touchdown against South Carolina.

While Clemson has had many great leaders, Wilkins was exceptional as part of the 2016 and 2018 national title teams. He was typically the first to congratulate touchdown scorers, famously took Trevor Lawrence to breakfast the week the freshman took over at quarterback when Kelly Bryant left, and won the Campbell Trophy, a national character award.

Wilkins also championed “Power Rangers” fever, insisting fellow linemen join him in the colorful hero costumes for fun, but serious fun.

2. William Perry

“The Refrigerator” was a three-time Associated Press All-American (first team once, third team twice). The legend was part girth (6-3, 335ish), part dazzling athleticism (stylish basketball dunks) and lots of production.

Before rocketing to national fame with the Chicago Bears, Perry notched 60 tackles for loss at Clemson (second on the career list) and 27 sacks (tied for fourth).

3. Vic Beasley

Opponents never quite figured out how to block Beasley, Clemson’s career sack leader (33). Twice a consensus first-team All-American, Beasley had all of his sacks over his final three seasons after playing only 16 snaps in nine games as a freshman.

He is fourth on Clemson's list of tackles for loss (52½).

4. Clelin Ferrell

The NFL’s Raiders thought Ferrell was the best of the “Power Rangers,” picking him fourth overall in the 2019 NFL draft (Wilkins went 13th and Lawrence 17th). Hard to argue about a guy tied for fourth on the Clemson sack list (27).

Ferrell won the Hendricks Award and was a first-team All-American in 2018.

Steady? He had 9½ sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 14 games in 2017, 11½ sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 15 games in 2018.

5. Michael Dean Perry

This “little” brother did huge things. The Perrys overlapped in 1984, Michael Dean was limited to seven games in 1985 and then his career took off: 19 sacks over two seasons, first-team All-American in 1987.

He is Clemson’s career tackles-for-loss leader (61), one more than William. He is tied with Gaines Adams for second in sacks at 28, also one more than William.

6. Gaines Adams

Adams’ 66-yard touchdown return after a muffed snap on a field goal attempt is etched in Clemson lore, the momentum-turning play in a 2006 comeback victory at Wake Forest. Though he played eight-man football in Greenwood (coached by former South Carolina quarterback Steve Taneyhill), Adams is tied with Michael Dean Perry for second on Clemson’s career sacks list (28) and was a unanimous All-American in 2006.

Adams died in 2010 at 26 from a heart condition; former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden delivered the eulogy.

7. Da’Quan Bowers

A unanimous All-American in 2010, Bowers is the only Clemson player to win the Nagurski Award and also won the Hendricks Award. The accomplished guitarist and gospel singer from Bamberg had 15½ sacks that year, up from four total over his first two seasons.

8. Rob Bodine

One of the most underrated Clemson players at any position. Off-the-radar status starts in tiny Velva, N.D., where Bodine grew up in a farming family that moved briefly to Pickens but then back to North Dakota.

Though Bodine was a walk-on who came to Clemson as a running back and played nose guard at 245 pounds, he was a two-time All-ACC first-teamer, an All-American in 1991 and is tied for seventh among Tigers in tackles for loss (48 over three seasons).

9. Dexter Lawrence

The largest of the “Power Rangers” served as a run-stuffing first-team All-American (2018) who was agile enough to record 11 sacks (and line up with Wilkins in the backfield on offense).

Lawrence was twice first-team All-ACC.

10. (tie) Jim Stuckey, Shaq Lawson

Lawson was a lead member of the first Dabo Swinney-coached team to reach a national championship game. A first-team All-American in 2015, Lawson is ninth in career tackles for loss (46½).

Stuckey started 40 games from 1976-1979 and was an All-American in 1979 when he had 10 sacks. He played for three head coaches (Red Parker, Charley Pell, Danny Ford) and was a key reason why Clemson went from 2-9 to ACC champion.

