Popular nightspot in Clemson perfect place for football players to escape

CLEMSON — Clemson's $55 million football facility is designed to keep players inside it. The nap room offers respite. The arcade offers fun. And the bistro offers nutrition-packed food.

But some needs can only be met off-site.

Sometimes, on a weekend night, Clemson players will get a craving for a cold, smooth treat.

And so they'll make the one-mile trip downtown, where the vibrant College Avenue strip is dotted with bars and the behavior of those who frequent them. But there are quiet nooks in this land of loud music and louder mouths. Around the corner from Study Hall — a popular Clemson bar — and down a set of stairs sits Spill the Beans, an ice cream shop on Clemson Avenue shrouded by trees on the outside and decorated with Christmas lights on the inside.

There's an unspoken understanding between the employees and their football star patrons.

Spill the Beans gets the players' business. And players get a quiet, late-night hangout space in which their fame is respected but not glommed on to.

"I've had people in the past ask 'Oh, can you let us know who comes here?'" said Andee O'Sell, owner of Spill the Beans. She demurs. "Part of why they come here is because they can without being bothered.

"There's not going to be a picture put up of 'Look where I saw this person' or 'Look where Trevor was at this weekend.'"

Clemson did not make players available to comment for this story because of NCAA compliance concerns over players' name, image and likeness being used to promote businesses.

But O'Sell identified the 'Trevor' in question. Trevor Lawrence, the golden-haired face of college football and the Tigers' star quarterback, has been a regular customer over the years, O'Sell said.

He's not the only member of a Clemson program that's won two of the past four national championships to step through the Spill the Beans doors, O'Sell said.

Deshaun Watson, Lawrence's predecessor and now the starting quarterback for the NFL's Houston Texans, was a frequent visitor. So was Hunter Renfrow, the wide receiver to whom Watson threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2017 national title game.

Even coach Dabo Swinney has come in with his family, longtime employee T.J. Drescher said.

This school year, O'Sell is only serving customers from behind a plastic screen. Because of the coronavirus, she's closed the inside space where the walls are painted orange and light blue and 1970s themed-couches and comfy chairs invite conversation.

The board games — Checkers and Chess, Battleship and Jenga — remain in their boxes. The funky wall art goes unappreciated.

"A lot of people will make comments about how it's kind of like a more college version of the 'Friends' coffee shop," O'Sell said.

Things are different this year, of course. But students and student-athletes alike have sated their cravings by ordering ice cream to go.

Over the summer O'Sell served one man who asked for the chocolate special that Spill the Beans had posted to Instagram earlier that day.

It was only after consulting Drescher that she learned the customer's identity: Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell.

'Closing time'

A football neophyte and an Iowa transplant, O'Sell, 29, normally doesn't recognize players.

It was not her plan to run a small business in a Southern college town.

She had pondered the idea of opening a coffee shop as a retirement project. But after learning of Spill the Beans from her parents, Jim and Mary, she decided to meet with the original owners — also named Jim and Mary — who wanted to sell.

And then she saw the weekend lines that snaked out the door and wrapped around the corner, pushing up against the lines of patrons waiting to enter bars.

She purchased the shop in 2016, and soon giant men wearing orange Tigers paws were swinging through the door.

Soon she took note of a tall man who always came in minutes before the 11 p.m. closing time, a hoodie pulled over his head and his voice lowered to a whisper.

O'Sell's female employees would fight to take his order, knowing better than to call his name.

"He'd get it to go, right at closing time, and then he'd skip right out," O'Sell said. "If it wasn't for the girls getting like all googly-eyed over him, I don't think anyone would've noticed that he was there."

That's exactly how Deshaun Watson liked it.

Lawrence is less discreet. He orders his ice cream and heads for the back, where O'Sell said he sits in the same reading chair — purple with orange and green swirls — beside a table and an identical chair.

Normally patrons are asked to provide names to employees, who then call out when orders are ready. But the name 'Trevor' resonates more than most in this insulated community where football is king, much like 'Deshaun' before him.

Employees find Lawrence sitting in the back, always in that same chair and enjoying quiet conversation with a friend, and hand him his ice cream.

The quarterback hasn't stopped by this season, O'Sell said, but after the Tigers' 49-0 win over The Citadel on Sept. 26, four fans walked by the shop and pointed out two large men wearing jerseys of the freshman many believe will be Lawrence's successor: D.J. Uiagalelei.

"They didn't notice D.J. was standing on the wall eating ice cream with us," said Uiagalelei's father Dave, one of the large men in question. "Then the guy goes, 'Wait! D.J.!' So all four come walking up: 'What's up, man?'"

Uiagalelei's dad, who was recommended Spill the Beans by a Clemson staffer, said his son didn't mind the attention.

But if the prognosticators are to be believed, Uiagalelei has the ability to match — or surpass — Watson and Lawrence. Perhaps, then, Uiagalelei will prefer to whisper his ice cream order with a hoodie hiding his face. Maybe he'll purchase his cold treat and head for the back to plop down in a familiar purple chair.

Either way, Spill the Beans employees will adjust to his needs. They have two jobs: to scoop ice cream and to make their guests feel comfortable — especially those with famous right arms.