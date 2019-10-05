It’s been 37 NFL seasons since Charlie Brown caught a game-sealing touchdown pass for the Washington Redskins in their Super XVII victory over Miami. He celebrated in the Rose Bowl end zone with fellow members of “The Fun Bunch.”

A wide receiver who played at St. John’s High School and at S.C. State before a sweet six-year NFL career, Brown has maintained ties with high school players as a longtime coach (he’s taking a break this season) and with his popular Johns Island summer football camp.

Brown knows a lot about the brand of football played between the NFL and high school, too.

With South Carolina and Clemson taking Saturday off and the Palmetto State focus on FCS teams this week, Brown is an ideal VIP picker for Pigskin Picks.

Hard to believe it’s already Week 6:

VMI at The Citadel

Dangerous game for the Bulldogs coming off a four-overtime loss at Samford; VMI can score (56-31 loss to Wofford last week).

Charlie: “The Citadel is so tough at home and in this game they are also just the better team.”

Charlie Brown pick: The Citadel

Gene Sapakoff pick: The Citadel

Savannah State at CSU

Here comes the first win for Bucs head coach Autry Denson, who had an extra week to prepare.

Charlie: “I just don’t think Savannah State is ready this season to win a game at Charleston Southern.”

Charlie Brown pick: Charleston Southern

Gene Sapakoff pick: Charleston Southern

S.C. State at Delaware State

An odd two-week break for Brown’s alma mater, off to a 2-1 start.

Charlie: “I saw them beat Wofford in the season opener and they looked good. But having two weeks off kind of worries me.”

Charlie Brown pick: S.C. State

Gene Sapakoff pick: S.C. State

Georgia at Tennessee

Tennessee is 104th in the nation in total offense.

Charlie: “Easy pick. Georgia was impressive against Notre Dame.”

Charlie Brown pick: Georgia

Gene Sapakoff pick: Georgia

Auburn at Florida

Auburn has won three straight games in the series dating to a 2002 loss in Gainesville. But can they handle the trendy love?

Charlie: “Keep an eye on Auburn. They can finish in the top four. Gus Malzahn is an excellent coach. That guy’s a competitor.”

Charlie Brown pick: Auburn

Gene Sapakoff pick: Florida

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

The Rebels rushed for 279 yards in a 59-31 loss to Alabama last week. Better yet, the defense doesn’t have to face Tua Tagovailoa this week.

Charlie: “Toss-up. But Ole Miss has a tradition of getting up for games like this at home.”

Charlie Brown pick: Ole Miss

Gene Sapakoff pick: Ole Miss

Virginia Tech at Miami

Two turnovers and only 259 total yards for the Hokies in last week’s 45-10 loss to Duke. In Blacksburg.

Charlie: “Virginia Tech must be in disarray after that game. I don’t think they can regroup in time for this. But the Miami coach (Manny Diaz) is under pressure to win right away.”

Charlie Brown pick: Miami

Gene Sapakoff pick: Miami

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Like most Tar Heels games this year, regardless of opponent, it should come down to the wire.

Charlie: “Oh, Mack Brown … Shouldn’t have gone for two against Clemson. Kick that extra-point and you never know what happens in overtime.”

Charlie Brown pick: North Carolina

Gene Sapakoff pick: North Carolina

Texas at West Virginia

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, still underrated, has 15 touchdown passes and one interception.

Charlie: “I watched Texas play Oklahoma State because my nephew plays for Oklahoma State. Texas is a top 10 team, maybe top five.”

Charlie Brown pick: Texas

Gene Sapakoff pick: Texas

Michigan State at Ohio State

Charlie: “Ohio State’s quarterback Justin Fields is outstanding and (defensive end) Chase Young is probably the best player in the country.”

Charlie Brown pick: Ohio State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Ohio State

VIP picker Jack Douglas last week: 7-3

Gene Sapakoff last week: 9-1

Gene Sapakoff season record: 35-15

