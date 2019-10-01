What's a rivalry without a little trolling.

During a TV timeout at Saturday’s football game between Clemson and North Carolina, the game-day operations folks at UNC decided to have a little fun at the expense of several Tiger fans in the stands at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Clemson fans at the game were featured on the video board with captions implying they were bandwagon fans.

While most of the Tar Heel fans had a good laugh, and even some Clemson fans went along with the joke, there were plenty of Tigers faithful that believed the trolling went a little too far and made it known on social media.

Some of the slights directed at Tiger fans were:

A young woman in a Clemson jersey with the caption, “Thinks Clemson is in Georgia.

Clemson fans looking at their cellphones with the caption, “Can’t name the last head coach.”

A shot of a heavyset man in a Clemson T-shirt and hat with the caption, “Thinks The Fridge is just a kitchen appliance" — referring to former All-American defensive tackle William Perry.

Robbi Pickeral Evans, North Carolina's associate athletic director for strategic communications, confirmed that UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham reached out to Clemson President James Clements and Tigers Athletic Director Dan Radakovich to apologize.

“We want everyone who comes to Chapel Hill to have a positive experience on our campus — whether they are our supporters or our opponents’ fans, first-time visitors or long-time guests,” Cunningham said in an email. “The video board spot featuring Clemson fans on Saturday was not in that spirit, we regret that it was produced. We addressed the inappropriateness of the spot with the responsible staff members immediately after it was shown, and we will continue to address this week the breakdown in process that led to it, and I have apologized to Clemson President James Clements and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.”

Clemson, which extended its nation-leading FBS winning streak to 20 games, escaped North Carolina with a 21-20 victory, stopping the Tar Heels on a two-point conversion with 1:14 to play in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.