CLEMSON — Late in the second quarter Saturday, Boston College borrowed a play out of Clemson's playbook. It did not end well.

Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel handed the ball off to running back AJ Dillon, who tossed it back to Grosel. It was a replica of the Tigers' first play of the game, when running back Travis Etienne flipped a handoff back to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who then tossed a deep ball down the field that prompted a defensive pass interference call.

Things played out differently for Boston College. Isaiah Simmons made sure of it. The junior linebacker tackled Dillon during the toss back, then after Grosel picked up the loose ball, Simmons wrestled him to the ground.

The sequence demonstrated the gulf between the two ACC Atlantic Division foes. Simmons pretended to putt a golf ball afterwards and knelt down to watch it roll. He pumped his fist and rose. Death Valley roared, celebrating what would turn into a 59-7 win for the No. 4 Tigers.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) has now won 23 games in a row, dating back to the start of the 2018 season. The No. 4 Tigers have fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 poll after each of their previous three victories, but on Saturday, Clemson left little reason for voters to harbor doubt.

"That's what we're capable of, when we're in rhythm, and we're efficient, and we're not having penalties and turnovers and missed opportunities," Coach Dabo Swinney said. "We made the layups. Just really were a very focused group today. ... It was rare that we had a hiccup."

Boston College coach Steve Addazio was impressed by the Tigers, who defeated the Eagles (4-3, 2-2), for the ninth consecutive game, dating back to 2011.

"That's one of the top, elite teams in America, so whatever anybody else was saying, I don't know what they're talking about," Addazio said. "That's my opinion."

What went right

On Clemson's first drive of the game, Lawrence was sacked on third down in the red zone. It would be one of few low moments in the game for the sophomore, who finished 16-for-19 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game early in the third quarter.

"That's like a crazy exceptional game," Swinney said. "That's freaky good."

Swinney estimated Lawrence has had eight bad passes all year. In praising what he referred to as Lawrence's, "special," performance Saturday, the coach suggested there should be more focus on the Tigers' undefeated record than on the few mistakes Lawrence's has committed this season.

Lawrence also rushed for 42 yards on eight carries. It was a masterful performance for the quarterback, who mostly refrained from taking risks in favor of quick, efficient passes.

"This was definitely, as a whole, the best I've played," Lawrence said. "There's still some plays that I could have done a little bit better, like there always be, but I think this was the best game I've played."

Veteran wide receiver Diondre Overton finished with three catches for 119 yards, with all of his receptions going for touchdowns. Etienne rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Clemson's defense overpowered the Eagles' ground-and-pound running game, holding Boston College to 177 total yards and Dillon to 76 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Clemson gained 674 yards. The 497-yard differential is Clemson's biggest since a 558-yard advantage against Kent State on Sept. 2, 2017.

"We're gritty players," said defensive end Logan Rudolph, who recovered a fumble and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. "We showed how physical and dominant we can be and if we continue to do so, we'll be successful."

"Our goal was to stop the run, because that's what would determine the game," defensive end K.J. Henry said. "We got the job done."

What went wrong

Clemson made few mistakes on offense or defense. Kicker B.T. Potter made a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter, but then missed a 47-yard attempt in the third. Potter had been more effective on long-distance field goals this season, prompting Swinney to temporarily yank away the sophomore's extra point and short-range field goal responsibilities.

Turning point

After Potter's field goal on Clemson's first possession, the Tigers' defense forced the Eagles to punt after five plays. Lawrence then needed five plays to guide Clemson 75 yards on the ensuing drive, which ended with Etienne scoring on a four-yard run. The sequence proved a harbinger of things to come.

Looking ahead

The Tigers are at home again next weekend with Wofford in town. The Terriers (5-2), members of the Southern Conference, enter the contest having edged Chattanooga on Saturday, 35-34.