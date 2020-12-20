No. 2 Clemson to face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl

CLEMSON — For the sixth straight season, Clemson's going to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers checked in at No. 2 in the final CFP rankings, released Sunday, and will play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal Jan. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans.

"We all know Ohio State is an incredibly talented team," coach Dabo Swinney said on the ESPN selection show. "It's going to be a great, completive game, both teams fighting, probably come down to a few plays."

No. 1 Alabama (10-0) and No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) will play in the other national semifinal Jan. 1 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Tx.

That semifinal was originally scheduled for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Post and Courier on Dec. 8 was first to report the CFP was looking at options for moving the semifinal because of the COVID-19 situation in California.

The CFP committee and the Tournament of Roses announced Saturday evening the game would be held in Dallas.

Clemson (10-1) enters the Playoff after claiming its sixth consecutive ACC Championship on Saturday with a 34-10 win over the Fighting Irish. The Buckeyes (6-0) defeated Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten Championship game.

"We've got one goal left," Swinney said. "And that's winning the closer. And if we can do that, it's going to be a special ending."

The semifinal will mark a rematch of last season's Fiesta Bowl, which Clemson won, 29-23. Safety Nolan Turner — who will sit the first half of the semifinal because of a targeting call in the conference title game — sealed the Tigers' win over the Buckeyes last season with a late interception.

Clemson is 4-0 against Ohio State in postseason games.

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Jan. 1

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans

TV: WCIV (ABC)