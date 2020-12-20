No. 2 Clemson to face No. 3 Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

CLEMSON — For the sixth straight season, Clemson is in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers checked in at No. 2 in the final CFP rankings released Sunday and will play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal Jan. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans at 8 p.m.

"We all know Ohio State is an incredibly talented team," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on the ESPN selection show. "It's going to be a great, competitive game, both teams fighting, probably come down to a few plays."

No. 1 Alabama (10-0) and No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) will play in the other national semifinal Jan. 1 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Tex., at 4 p.m.

That semifinal was originally scheduled for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Post and Courier on Dec. 8 was first to report the CFP was looking at options for moving the semifinal because of the COVID-19 situation in California.

The CFP committee and the Tournament of Roses announced Saturday night the game would be held in Dallas.

Clemson (10-1) claimed its sixth consecutive ACC Championship on Saturday with a 34-10 win over the Fighting Irish. The Buckeyes (6-0) defeated Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten Championship game.

"We've got one goal left," Swinney said. "And that's winning the closer. And if we can do that, it's going to be a special ending."

The semifinal will mark a rematch of last season's Fiesta Bowl, which Clemson won, 29-23. Safety Nolan Turner — who will sit the first half of the semifinal because of a targeting call in the conference title game — sealed the Tigers' win over the Buckeyes last season with a late interception.

Clemson is 4-0 against Ohio State in postseason games.

The first four teams left out of the Playoff were No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Florida and No. 8 Cincinnati.

Some objected to the Buckeyes' bid, given the team has played just six games. The Big Ten's season didn't start until late October due to COVID-19 concerns.

Swinney, who on Saturday advocated for Notre Dame to earn a spot, didn't push back against that argument when asked about Ohio State.

"That's the decision the committee made," he said.

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Jan. 1, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans

TV: WCIV (ABC)