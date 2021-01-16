No. 12 Clemson men's basketball vanquished by No. 18 Virginia after Covid-19 pause

CLEMSON — In another timeline, maybe one in which a deadly virus wasn't ravaging the United States, Saturday's men's basketball game between Clemson and Virginia might have played out differently.

The Tigers and Cavaliers, two defensive-minded teams helmed by veteran coaches, might have played each other tough, with hard screens, timely shots, trash talk and court slaps. The winner would've walked away smiling but roughed up.

Instead there was ugly basketball at Littlejohn Coliseum. No. 12 Clemson, having just emerged from a five-day COVID-19 pause, was disoriented and disconnected in an 85-50 demolition at the hands of No. 18 Virginia.

"We had a lot of momentum before the pause," Tigers forward Hunter Tyson said. "That pause made us lose our edge a little bit."

Clemson, which entered the game leading the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (86.3), per KenPom.com, allowed Virginia to shoot 61 percent from the field and 56 percent from long range. Five Cavaliers scored in double figures.

The Tigers officially paused basketball activity Jan. 8 and didn't resume practice until Wednesday. Coach Brad Brownell didn't return to the facility until Friday. These were hardly apt conditions to prepare for a streaking Cavaliers team that plays stifling defense and chews up the clock on offense.

"This is probably the worst team to be playing (after the pause) because of the way they play," Brownell said. "If you're not ready for the grind, you're not going to win."

Indeed. Clemson forward Aamir Simms got the Tigers on the board in the first minute, and then the team didn't score again for more than 10 minutes when guard Clyde Trapp converted a single free throw.

Clemson's second basket came with 7:34 left in the first, when freshman forward P.J. Hall converted a jumper. Brownell's team showed signs of life in the half's final minutes, entering the locker room on an 8-0 run.

The momentum could not be channeled into a comeback as Virginia (9-2, 4-0 ACC) outscored Clemson (9-2, 3-2) in the second half 52-33.

No Clemson player scored in double figures; guard John Newman III and Tyson tied for a team-high seven points. Nick Honor, the Tigers' ascendant point guard, was outmatched by Virginia point guard Kihei Clark (12 points, five assists). Aamir Simms, Clemson's leader in the paint, was outplayed by Virginia 7-footer Jay Huff (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists).

"We're not one one of the most talented teams in the league. We can't just show up and play," Brownell said. "We have to work at it. Tonight, we just couldn't do that."

It was a performance Clemson would rather soon forget. On the game's final possession, Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper threw up a 3-pointer from the corner. It caught air. The buzzer sounded. Prosper scratched his head.

"We need to get back to practice," Brownell said.

Looking ahead

Clemson starts a two-game road trip Wednesday at Georgia Tech, then plays Florida State on Saturday.