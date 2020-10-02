No. 1 Clemson vs. Virginia: Four keys to victory for Tigers in ACC Championship rematch

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney has a lot of respect for Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The coach got a firsthand look at Mendenhall's program last December, when the teams met in the ACC Championship game. The game was a rout, as those involving Clemson and conference opponents tend to be. But Swinney left the 62-17 win with a newfound appreciation for the Cavaliers.

"This is a team and a culture and a program that's been building each year," he said Tuesday. "They're probably one of the more experienced teams out there."

No. 1 Clemson and Virginia will meet again Saturday at Death Valley in what'll be the Tigers' first contest since last weekend's open date. The Cavaliers kicked off their campaign last Saturday with a 38-20 win over Duke.

Swinney again was impressed by Mendenhall's squad.

"One game in," he said. "They look like the team that went to the ACC Championship last year."

Here are four keys to victory for Clemson in its Week 4 matchup:

Make Brennan Armstrong uncomfortable

Though the final result was a blowout, Virginia's offense did find some success against Clemson in 2019.

The Cavaliers gained 387 yards of total offense, which was the most of any Clemson opponent to that point. The key to Virginia's offense attack was dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins.

Perkins is gone, but in sophomore Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers have another weapon. Armstrong last weekend finished 24-of-45 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to rushing 10 times for 47 yards and a score.

"He's a challenge. He's a problem. Really good player," Swinney said of the left-handed Armstrong. "Looks like a young (Hall of Fame quarterback) Steve Young running around out there."

Much like stopping Perkins was key for Clemson last season, the Tigers will need to make Armstrong uncomfortable.

Get Joseph Ngata involved

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been exceptional through the first two games of the season. The junior is 30-of-37 passing for 519 yards and four touchdowns.

No Clemson receiver, though, has stood out from the pack quite yet.

Senior Amari Rodgers has team highs in receptions (six), receiving yards (134), and sophomore Frank Ladson has a team-best two touchdown receptions.

But no has receiver has put together a dominant showing quite yet. Sophomore Joseph Ngata, especially, has been quiet. He missed most of the Tigers' win against The Citadel with an abdominal injury after recording three catches for 48 yards Week 1 against Wake Forest.

Saturday could be the perfect opportunity for Ngata to have a breakout performance. Virginia held the Blue Devils to just 56 yards on the ground but did allow 286 yards through the air.

Not only could a big game from Ngata help Clemson get past Virginia — it could be the springboard for the sophomore to have a defining season.

Let freshmen defensive linemen get a lot of reps

Virginia has no doubt watched game film of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, Clemson's two stud freshmen defensive linemen. But unlike the duo's older teammates, neither Bresee nor Murphy have seen game time against the Cavaliers.

Clemson should use that to their advantage. Bresee and Murphy have already proven to be playmakers, and deploying them again on Saturday could help keep the Virginia offense on its toes.

Relish night game environment

Even in this unconventional season, some of the pomp that makes college football special remains. Saturday's game will be played under the Death Valley lights and will have a special feeling as the Tigers' first night game.

Clemson players should take some time to appreciate the environment. And let it power them to victory.