No. 1 Clemson vs. The Citadel: Four keys to avoid major upset for Tigers

CLEMSON — As the fleet of Clemson buses rolled home from Winston-Salem, N.C., last Saturday night, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott placed a call to an old friend.

Jeff Scott, Elliott's co-offensive coordinator from 2015-19, had earlier in the day kickstarted his head coaching career with a win.

Elliott congratulated Scott, sure. But the call soon transitioned to strategy. After dispatching Wake Forest in their opener, the Tigers shifted attention to their Week 2 opponent, the same team Scott and South Florida had just beaten.

The Citadel.

"First, reaching out congratulate Jeff on is first win, kind of ask him how that experience was. Just exchanged a few ideas then," Elliott said. "A lot of support guys reached out and had those conversations."

Scott and USF beat the Bulldogs 27-6. The Tigers, of course, are more talented and are expected to win Saturday by a much bigger margin. Here are four keys for Clemson to avoid what would be a major upset against their lone non-conference opponent of the regular season:

Pour points on early

The Bulldogs are not in the same stratosphere of the kind of teams Clemson plays annually in the College Football Playoff, but that doesn't mean coach Dabo Swinney's team shouldn't be ready to go.

"You know they've got good young men that are going to be physical as they can be. They're going to be smart. They're going to be disciplined," Elliott said.

It would take something of a miracle, but it's not impossible The Citadel channels those traits into a competitive contest. As such, it's imperative Clemson puts the pressure on their visitors early.

The quicker quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and Co. run up the score, the quicker they can cede the spotlight to their capable backups for a showcase in front of the home fans.

Play with tempo on offense

The Tigers ran 82 plays in their 37-13 win over the Demon Deacons last week. If extrapolated over a whole season, that would mark the team's fastest offense since the 2016 season, when Clemson ran 81.3 plays per game.

"We feel like with our quarterback, we have an advantage," Swinney said. "So put the tempo on people and you can execute it, you feel like they're on their heels and you're on the balls of your feet."

The Citadel players will already be in a vulnerable state of mind entering Death Valley. The Tigers should continue to play at the pace they did last week to make sure their visitors never get too comfortable.

Exploit The Citadel's porous rush defense

Though USF struggled in the pass game last week — finishing 4 for 18 for 84 yards — Scott's team did rush for 302 yards against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers believe their running backs are capable of matching or exceeding that production.

Etienne rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries last week. And the plan is for junior Lyn-J Dixon (knee sprain) to make his season debut against The Citadel. Dixon is second in school history behind Etienne in yards per carry (7.12).

Clemson can also turn to redshirt senior Darien Rencher, freshmen Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace, and — if they are available after not traveling last week — sophomores Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes.

Embrace the environment

After playing in a virtually empty stadium last week, Clemson will permit 19,000 fans into Death Valley.

It will be a welcome sight for a team that some doubted might even get to play this season. Clemson should bask in the environment and feed off the crowd, especially considering the delicate nature of this season

Prediction

Clemson 63, The Citadel 3