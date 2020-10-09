No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami: Four keys to victory for Tigers in ACC showdown

CLEMSON — There's a distinct feeling of inevitability in the air at Clemson home games. It pulses through everyone inside Death Valley, from the ticket takers to the fans to those in the locker rooms. The Tigers will win because they always win. They expect to win.

The vibe could be a tad different Saturday when No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team, to be clear, has not a lost a home game since 2016 — and the Tigers are favored to beat the Hurricanes.

But Miami is undefeated. Miami has a quarterback in D'Eriq King who is a Heisman Trophy contender. And Miami has nothing to lose.

"This is not a big game to Clemson. This is just what they do," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said. "We have to get our program to where it's the same way."

An upset over the Tigers would be a start.

Here are four keys to victory for Clemson in this primetime ACC showdown:

Win the battle in the trenches

Swinney, of course, will be on the sideline for the game. But he said if he were in the stands, he'd be focused on the battle up front — and for good reason.

Miami's two defensive ends, Jaelan Phillips (2½ tackles for loss, one interception) and Quincy Roche (5½ tackles for loss, two sacks) have been outstanding and will look to exploit a Clemson offensive line with just one returning starter (left tackle Jackson Carman).

"Jackson and (right tackle) Jordan (McFadden), they better be ready, (because) it's going to be a four quarter battle," Swinney said. "That's going to be probably where the game is won and lost."

Slow down D'Eriq King

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been brilliant so far this season, but so has King. Like Lawrence, the graduate transfer has not thrown an interception.

He's 63-of-94 passing for 736 yards and six touchdowns, and he's rushed 28 times for 157 yards and a score.

"When he takes off, he's a running back," Swinney said. "You better have your big-boy pads on. He wants to throw it first. He's a very good thrower. He can throw the ball on the run. He can push the ball down the field. There's really nothing he can't do."

It will be important for Clemson to make King as uncomfortable as possible. That onus could fall on defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who Swinney said could be a freshman All-American.

Throw to Travis Etienne

Etienne set a Clemson record for a running back with 114 receiving yards in last week's win over Virginia, and on Saturday he'll have the opportunity to become the first Tiger to record a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in back-to-back games since C.J. Spiller in 2009.

It's clear Etienne is a problem for opposing defenses as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, given his ability to bounce off tackles and stay balanced.

"He's always had the natural ability to catch the ball, he just didn't have a ton of confidence because he hadn't done it a lot," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

Elliott has plenty of weapons, but in a game with possible postseason implications, it'll be imperative for Clemson to get the ball in the hands of its best playmakers as often as possible.

That means Etienne needs the ball.

Trust in Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has played — and excelled in — his fair share of big games. The Tigers' win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff national title game comes to mind. So does Clemson's thrilling win over Ohio State in last season's Fiesta Bowl.

Now an upperclassman, Lawrence has even more poise and quiet confidence. He is not easily rattled, and on Saturday, Clemson should trust Lawrence to make the big play when it matters.

"The whole philosophy of our program is, this is the biggest game of the year, because it's the next one. And that's how we treat every game," Lawrence said.

Prediction

Clemson 45, Miami 37