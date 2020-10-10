No. 1 Clemson, Travis Etienne too much for No. 7 Miami in ACC showdown

CLEMSON — On a night in which the elements moved into the Upstate, Clemson pushed through the Hurricanes and found daylight.

A tornado warning was issued in Walhalla, about 16 miles from Death Valley, as No. 7 Miami kicked off to the No. 1 Tigers on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Hurricane Delta left thousands without power across the South.

And rain was falling on Frank Howard Field when quarterback Trevor Lawrence handed off to running back Travis Etienne about midway through the third quarter.

But then Etienne bounced to the left side and sprinted down the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown that put an orange bow on Clemson's 42-17 win over Miami.

The socially distanced Tigers fans raised their poncho-covered arms to the sky, letting out roars for the millions watching on ABC to hear.

All week Clemson heard it would finally be tested in this ACC battle of top 10 teams. Clemson, to be clear, was hardly flawless: there were dropped passes, silly penalties and questionable play-calling. But in the end the Tigers picked up their 25th consecutive home victory, issuing a resounding statement to an ACC that figured there might've been a little more room at the top this season.

Etienne assured otherwise. The two-time ACC Player of the Year rushed 17 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to recording seven catches for 51 yards. He set an FBS record by scoring in his 39th career game.

By the end of the contest, the left leg of his white trousers was dirt brown. He was hardly the only Tigers player to leave a little worse for wear; Lawrence, for one, was the subject of two hits that were labeled targeting. After the second he lay sprawled on the field for a few minutes before popping up and running back to the sideline.

"Even though he's calm and collected, there's a fire inside that young man," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said of Lawrence.

But Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) simply had too much firepower for Miami (3-1, 2-1 ACC).

What went right

Lawrence finished 29-of-41 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 34 yards and another score. He did lose a fumble, his first turnover of the season, but for the fourth straight game did not throw an interception.

His counterpart, Miami graduate transfer D'Eriq King, threw his first two picks. King entered the game with lots of hype after guiding the Hurricanes to a surprisingly hot start to the season.

The Tigers' defense humbled him. He finished 12-of-28 passing for 121 yards, and rushed for 84 yards and a score on 14 carries. Clemson cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Sheridan Jones recorded the interceptions, and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had a one-handed pass breakup.

"As good as I've seen our guys play the ball in the air," coach Dabo Swinney said.

Clemson outgained Miami, 550-210, and went 8 of 17 on third-down plays.

What went wrong

Swinney made a bold play call as the second half wound down: kicker B.T. Potter trotted onto the field for a 61-yard field goal attempt. The kick was blocked by Miami and returned for a touchdown that pulled the Hurricanes to within 21-10 at the break.

Swinney took responsibility for the play, but there were several more miscues for which he couldn't. Early in the second half, wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. dropped what would've been a sure touchdown. Potter's first goal attempt had also been blocked. And Clemson was called for eight penalties for a loss of 85 yards.

Turning point

Etienne's 72-yard score effectively ended whatever hope Miami had of a comeback. Neither team had scored in the second half to that point.

Three possession later, cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted King, and the Tigers outscored the Hurricanes 14-7 the rest of the way.

Looking ahead

Clemson hits the road next week for the first time since their season-opening win at Wake Forest. The Tigers will challenge Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1) as they look to remain undefeated on the season.