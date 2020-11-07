No. 1 Clemson, minus Trevor Lawrence, falls at No. 4 Notre Dame in 2 OTs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dabo Swinney insisted Clemson’s weekly team movie have a local theme Friday night and so the No. 1-ranked Tigers watched “Rudy.”
It was a feel-good story again Saturday night for the Irish. But instead of a scrawny walk-on from a nearby town getting a mere sack, No. 4-ranked Notre Dame got a big play at the end of regulation and upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 for a thrilling ACC double-overtime victory.
Kyren Williams scored the game-winner on a 3-yard run and the Tigers fizzled in their final possession.
A coronavirus-limited crowd of 11,011 rushed the field to celebrate Notre Dame’s first win over a top-ranked team since a 1993 victory over Florida State.
"They earned it," Swinney said of the Irish. "They put a great drive together against a tough defense. I'm disappointed. But we had every opportunity."
Clemson almost had its own comeback tale written, starring D.J. Uiagalelei, a freshman quarterback from California making his first road start.
But Notre Dame (7-0) feels better about its College Football Playoff hopes as Clemson must work toward a potential rematch at the Dec. 19 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.
Clemson (7-1) was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, out for a second game in COVID-19 protocol, plus three starters on defense.
Notre Dame in the final minute of regulation took advantage of top Clemson safety Nolan Turner taking a break to recover from an injury. Ian Book and Avery Davis connected on a 53-yard pass down the middle of the field to set the Irish up at the 4 for a field goal that tied the game, 33-33, with 22 seconds left.
"We lost leverage down the field," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.
Starting cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and safety Lannden Sanders also missed time Saturday night.
"We were pretty thin," Swinney said. "A nice play (by Notre Dame)."
Though officially inactive, Lawrence threw passes during pregame drills at Notre Dame Stadium, looked good doing so and is expected back at practice Monday. He wore his road white No. 16 jersey over a gray hooded sweatshirt and offered Uiagalelei frequent advice.
But Clemson wasn’t just without the prohibitive favorite to wind up as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Just as last week against Boston College, the injured list included defensive end Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.
Defensive end Xavier Thomas had to sit out the first half because of a targeting penalty in the second half of the Boston College win.
All of which put the likes of sophomore defensive end Justin Mascoll and freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson and sophomore linebacker Jake Venables in the pressure mix.
As Notre Dame’s 28-year-old offensive coordinator Tommy Rees responded by going with tight end-heavy formations, Clemson was outrushed 144 yards to 5 in the first half.
The totals were so not Clemsonish: 519 yards allowed, a 209-34 rushing edge for Notre Dame. But the Tigers have struggled to run relatively well most of the season.
"I think the biggest thing for us is finishing blocks," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.
What went right
Mostly, a lot of resiliency that should pay off later.
"I cannot say how proud I am of our team," Swinney said. "You saw what they're made of."
Uiagalelei with a flick of the wrist or poise in the pocket continues to show he has what it takes to carry the offense sometime soon. He’s also a bigger version of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd on short yardage runs.
Amari Rodgers, despite a key fumble, had 78 yards on a single Clemson field goal drive.
Cornell Powell just keeps getting better at wide receiver and showed why with his slick route and nice catch on a 53-yard touchdown play.
What went wrong
Clemson ran only 22 seconds off the clock in their messy possession before Notre Dame’s game-tying touchdown drive at the end of regulation.
Ten points off turnovers for Notre Dame, starring Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who blew up back-to-back drives in the second quarter.
The senior linebacker came free and blasted Travis Etienne as he was trying to gather a pitch, recovered the fumble and scored. Then he knocked the ball lose after a Rodgers catch, allowing cornerback Nick McCloud (an N.C. State transfer) to recover and set up a field goal.
The first three minutes couldn’t have gone much worse: Clemson was outmuscled and missed a tackle on a Kyren Williams’ 65-yard touchdown run, Etienne lost a yard on third-and-1 and a poor punt helped Notre Dame on a field goal drive.
Turning point
The 53-yard strike from Book to Davis in the last minute of regulation. Book, as Swinney said earlier this week, is a much better quarterback than the one Clemson saw in a 30-3 Cotton Bowl victory in 2018.
Looking ahead
Clemson is off next week, perhaps so Dabo Swinney and/or Trevor Lawrence can be a featured guest on ESPN’s College GameDay show live from the Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday at the Masters.
The Tigers play at Florida State on Nov. 21.
