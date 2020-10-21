NFL draft value for RBs has declined. Here's why Clemson's Etienne might buck the trend.

CLEMSON — The Clemson locker room smelled like sweat and sounded like regret.

It was Jan. 13, and the Tigers had just lost the national championship to LSU, 42-25, inside the jam-packed Superdome in New Orleans, about a three-hour drive from Clemson running back Travis Etienne's hometown of Jennings, La.

Pads were yanked off; lockers slammed shut. A low hum of chatter filled the air as the Tigers fell into the sullen sports ritual long practiced by losing athletes fighting transition.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, standing in the middle of it all, was asked about Etienne's future. He offered some hard facts that put into context the star running back's forthcoming NFL draft decision.

"He plays a position where the longevity is not great," Elliott said. "You really want to get as much money when you transition to the NFL on the front end, because you're the least likely position to make a second contract."

That reality made it even more stunning, then, when Etienne three days later announced he would be returning to Clemson for his senior season.

In explaining his decision, Etienne said he wanted his college career to have a happier ending than the scene in that locker room. He wanted to earn his degree. And he alluded to another reason: one more season at Clemson could boost his draft stock.

He said he had been given a late first-round to early second-round grade for the 2020 draft.

Five games into Clemson's season, experts and agents are split on how much Etienne has raised his stock, and if it's even possible for running backs to vault into the top tier of draft prospects.

Each passing contest marks another broken FBS, ACC or school record for Etienne. But the reality holds that most professional teams remain wary of expending high draft picks on running backs, given the physical toll the position puts on players.

Coach Dabo Swinney, for what it's worth, believes Etienne could be one of the exceptions to the rule.

"They value those great backs," Swinney said. "And he's a great back."

A 'complete player'

Etienne, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound humble star with the ability to both run past and through defenders, is 129 yards shy of becoming the ACC's all-time leading rusher. He's the two-time ACC Player of the Year.

This season, he has rushed for 436 yards and five touchdowns on 67 carries and caught 19 passes for 274 yards and another score. He and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are Heisman Trophy contenders despite rarely playing all four quarters of weekly blowout victories.

It still might not be enough to earn him a first-round selection.

A running back has not been selected in the top 20 since 2018, when the New York Giants selected Penn State's Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick.

Barkley, the Giants reasoned, was a generational talent, and he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. But he missed much of 2019 with a high ankle sprain, and is out for the rest of this season with a torn ACL.

Marc Ross, New York's vice president of player evaluation from 2013-17, believes Barkley might be something of a cautionary tale.

"All the fears became realized," said Ross, an NFL Network analyst. "So I think teams will be even more wary of that."

LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the lone running back taken in the first round of the 2020 draft. He went No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The year before that, Alabama's Josh Jacobs (No. 24 to the Las Vegas Raiders) was the only first rounder.

Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus echoed Ross' sentiment. He ranked Etienne higher than any running back in the 2020 class, in part because the past two seasons he's led the nation in yards after contact per attempt (4.7) and broken tackles per rushing attempt (.35).

Even so, Gayle doesn't believe it would be prudent for a team to draft Etienne within the first 32 picks. The logic is intuitive: Running backs don't often make it to second contracts. Those who do make less money on average than quarterbacks, cornerbacks and others.

It's smarter for teams to cycle in younger backs on their first contracts every few seasons.

"It's really very simple in terms of, from a dollar perspective, a cap allotment perspective and also positional value on the field," Gayle said.

That could explain why Etienne this season has made it a point to showcase his ability as a pass-catcher and a pass-blocker. Lawrence on Tuesday described him as a more "complete player" than in years past.

Joel Turner, an agent certified by the NFLPA since 1999, has taken notice. He said Etienne's worthy of a top-10 or top-15 pick.

"And in my opinion, he'd have been top 15, top 20 last year," Turner said.

Turner sees Etienne in the mold of Saints star running back Alvin Kamara — an elusive runner who can break tackles and get up field.

"However, I think Etienne is a better interior runner. He just runs with a tremendous amount of strength," Turner said.

Kamara was taken by New Orleans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $3.85 million contract with a $972,772 signing bonus. This offseason he resigned with the Saints for five years and $75 million, with $34.3 million guaranteed.

The deal's $15 million annual value launches Kamara to the level of fellow elite running backs, like the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey ($16 million annually) and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million per year).

Etienne's hope is he can join similar company. One factor in his favor is he doesn't need to shoulder a heavy workload given the massive talent disparity between Clemson and most of the rest of the ACC. Plus, the Tigers have a deep running back room; junior Lyn-J Dixon entered 2020 ranked second in school history in yards per carry (7.12) behind Etienne.

"Not having much mileage here, the way we run our system, having Trevor at quarterback — I'm going to get my carries but there's nothing we can overdo," Etienne said in the spring.

Trey Robinson understands the plight of the modern running back. A Clemson alum and NFL agent, Robinson represents Tavien Feaster, the former Clemson running back who last offseason transferred to South Carolina to get more playing time away from Etienne.

Feaster, ranked the top high school running back in the nation for the class of 2016 by 247 Sports, went undrafted and has bounced around NFL rosters since April. On Tuesday, he worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders but was not invited back.

Etienne is on track for a different kind of professional career. Whether he can make superstar money is uncertain.

"I think he has the talent to be an exception to the rule," Robinson said. "Is he going to be?

"That's up to him."