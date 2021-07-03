New Clemson football starter has 'Who is this dude?' talent

CLEMSON — The first sack of Trenton Simpson's career came in a meaningless game against a hapless opponent. But it spoke volumes about the kind of star the Clemson linebacker could become.

It was Sept. 19, and the Tigers were on their way to a 49-0 rout of The Citadel. Simpson was lined up on the edge, and the Bulldogs committed the folly of not marking him.

Simpson made them pay.

In a three-second burst, Simpson displayed what makes him so dangerous: Speed. Power. Physicality. He jumped off the line and, without being touched, speared The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey to the turf.

No doubt teams paid more attention to Simpson as the season wore on, and that'll continue into his sophomore season. Simpson proved that afternoon against the Bulldogs that he's much too potent to be left alone.

"What he was able to do last year, as a true freshman," coach Dabo Swinney said, "was pretty special."

Indeed. Simpson, who didn't play linebacker until his junior year of high school, recorded 32 tackles (6½ for loss), four sacks and a forced fumble in 281 snaps over 12 games. He ended up earning the start in three games, including the Tigers' 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl.

That loss will stay with Simpson, and the rest of the Tigers' defense, as they look toward the 2021 campaign, which kicks off Sept. 4 against Georgia in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

For Simpson, who attended Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte) about 15 miles from the stadium, it'll mark something of a homecoming — and another reminder of his impact.

"My first impression of him was I was impressed with his work ethic at such a young age," said Michael Palmieri, former head coach at Mallard Creek. "I know he'd a be a big-time Division 1 player."

Simpson arrived at Mallard a work in progress. He played on the junior varsity team his first two seasons, and only started to get noticed toward the end of his sophomore campaign. One evening, former assistant coach Shon Galloway recalled, Simpson picked off a pass and took it 75 yards to the end zone.

"All of us (coaches) on the sideline were going, 'Who is this dude?'" Galloway said.

Simpson was called up to varsity for his junior season and played running back and linebacker. He often had to be instructed to leave the weight room — he was working out too much to let his muscles heal. Simpson loved the thrill of playing on offense, but Palmieri, a former linebacker, told Simpson he'd have more opportunity on the other side of the ball.

Palmieri's words proved prophetic. Soon enough, Simpson had offers from a host of Power 5 schools, and he committed to Auburn on June 14, 2019. Then Clemson came calling.

"That was the school he wanted to go to," Palmieri said.

After reopening his recruitment, Simpson committed to Clemson and then signed with the Tigers. It was a dream come true, but it also meant he'd be tagged with higher expectations.

After a freshman season spent impressing fans and coaches alike, Simpson is ready to take the next step as a sophomore. He's likely to start at the sam linebacker position and will be expected to wreak havoc all over the field.

"We used him in a lot of ways (in 2020)," Swinney said. "That was just, kind of, the tip of the iceberg of what I think Trenton has the potential to do."