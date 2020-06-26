Nearly a third of Clemson's football roster tests positive for coronavirus

CLEMSON — Clemson Athletics on Friday announced 14 additional football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the program's total to 37 — nearly one third of the 120-man roster.
In total, 43 student athletes and four athletics staffers have tested positive for the virus. Clemson has completed 430 tests since June 1, with an additional 19 positive tests announced Friday.
Twenty-eight athletes and staffers have completed a minimum 10-day isolation period. There have been no hospitalizations and about half of the cases have been asympomatic.
"Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days," a spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 1,273 new confirmed cases and two probably cases of the virus.
Clemson on Friday announced plans to re-open campus for the fall semester. All students and employees must test negative for the virus within five days before returning to campus, and cloth face coverings will be required while in all university buildings, during university programs held in non-university buildings, in outdoor spaces where appropriate physical distancing cannot be guaranteed and in all university vehicles.
The football season is set to begin Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.