Moving beyond tragedy, Clemson pitcher and her family unite around softball program

CLEMSON — Where does the soul go when the heart stops beating?

It goes to a campus.

It lingers as a parking lot turns into a construction site, and a construction site into a softball stadium. A stadium with seats and concession stands and, in the middle of it all, a pitcher’s circle.

On the night of Feb. 12, something special happens inside the stadium. A familiar country music song pumps through the sound system. A mother and a father take their seats in the stands, and a sister steps inside the pitcher’s circle. She is unhittable.

So engrossed is she in what she is doing, willing the program of her dreams to its first-ever home win, that it takes the sight of a scoreboard full of zeroes afterwards to snap her back to reality.

And then the band plays, her teammates sway and Logan Caymol, the freshman Clemson pitcher whose family’s connection to the school dates back to a Clemson football player and a Death Valley tragedy, tries to explain what happened, both on this night and the many nights before it.

“Just watching this stadium come up from the ground up,” she says. “There’s no words to describe it.”

She can’t help but feel Drew has a hand in this.

•••

On Dec. 2, 2015, the Caymols went in different directions after dinner. Dad (Mateo) took the boys – Matthew and Drew – to basketball practice. Mom (Angie) unpacked boxes in the family’s new Buford, Ga., home.

Logan went to sleep.

The sirens didn’t disturb her slumber. Angie paid them no mind at first. She figured the boys would return soon, that they must have stayed late to put up extra shots. The sirens persisted. The boys probably went to Chick-fil-A for a post-practice meal, Angie then told herself.

Still, the sirens.

She hopped in the car and drove toward the scene, praying it had not been a gray car in an accident. She arrived and felt her heart sink: “Both cars were gray.”

The call was patched into the Gwinnett County Fire Station at 10:02 p.m. A Subaru Legacy headed southbound on Buford Highway had smashed into a suddenly appearing deer, swerving and colliding head-on with a northbound Honda Accord.

By the time Jeremy Edwards, an EMT, arrived at the fiery crash, bystanders had removed Mateo and Matthew from the Honda. Both were in critical condition.

The door on Drew’s side had been smashed in, Edwards said, and he couldn’t be removed in time. He died at the scene. He was 11.

Angie spent the night at the hospital. When she returned home in the morning, Logan, then 15, joined her in bed. The house was empty. Logan was confused:

Where’s Dad?

“There was an accident in the middle of the night,” Angie explained, before breaking the news.

Days at school for Logan turned into nights shuttling between hospitals, checking on her father, who underwent three hip surgeries, and Matthew, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a medically induced coma for three weeks. Both survived.

Drew’s absence loomed over everything. He was not a quiet kid. He sometimes rubbed peers the wrong way, such a zealot for competition he was, even fighting with Matthew — and winning — over who would wear their father’s No. 34 on the basketball court. Teachers scoffed at his devotion to pranks. But he had a big heart, too. Whenever Angie dropped him off at a friend’s house, he’d turn around, again and again, to remind his mother he loved her.

“I think his faith was stronger than even we can see,” Angie said.

Matthew’s lucidity trickled back gradually once he woke up from the coma. After three weeks he finally inquired about Drew. As Angie told him what happened, Logan curled up beside him in the hospital bed.

Logan had been wearing a wooden bracelet that belonged to Drew, a souvenir Angie’s parents purchased from Ecuador on a mission trip carved with their youngest grandchild's name.

As Matthew, who was born with a heart defect, took in the news about his brother, Logan slid the ‘Drew’ bracelet around his wrist.

•••

Logan was “holding the family up,” Angie said. But the mother worried. Sibling grief can be difficult to recognize, she read. When a child dies, most turn their attention to the grieving parents. What about the other children?

Eventually it hit Logan. The emotional baggage of her new family dynamic left her exhausted. Her iron level decreased. She lost weight. She struggled with anxiety. Angie encouraged Logan to be mindful of triggers and to focus on her passions: playing softball and rooting for Clemson sports.

The Caymols’ connection to Clemson dates back to Angie’s father, Bill Ammons, who was a Tigers quarterback in the late 1960s. He first played defensive back on the freshman team in 1965, and on Saturdays his father, Claude, always devised a way to leave behind the family’s Camden store — its specialty was pecan pie — to see Bill play.

Returning to the sideline early in the second half of that season’s final game, against arch-rival South Carolina, Bill spotted a couple of his friends in the stands gesturing to Tigers assistant coach Art Baker, who then summoned him to the locker room.

Claude, Bill was told, had suffered a massive heart attack in the Death Valley stands and died. He was 54.

Three weeks after the funeral, Bill was in the hospital with a bleeding ulcer.

He found support in the Clemson community. Baker, who later would become head coach at Furman and The Citadel and worked at South Carolina as Gamecock Club director, especially, “filled in the role of father for one that had just lost a father,” Bill said.

He finished his career as the starting quarterback in 1968, then passed his love for the school to Angie, who applied only to Clemson.

She met Mateo there, and their three children left the hospital as newborns wearing Tigers gear.

Angie and Mateo once dressed young Logan in mini orange overalls for an alumni event in Atlanta. They taped a Clemson sticker to her chest, with her name and expected graduation year — 2022 — written in blue marker.

Logan, Matthew and Drew could all spell ‘C-l-e-m-s-o-n’ before their own first names, so familiar with the Tigers’ fight song they were. Fall Saturdays at Death Valley were a tradition. But on the other side of Logan’s love was pain. Angie recalled Logan walking across a tailgate field one afternoon, en route to a football game, furious that Clemson did not have a softball team.

On Dec. 4, 2013, almost two years to the date before the accident, Angie sent an email to new Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich:

“Every year, exceptional students and athletes are having to choose between their dream to go to Clemson and their dream to play collegiate softball,” Angie wrote. “It’s this fear for my own child that is encouraging me to write to you today.”

Radakovich responded and acknowledged her frustration. But nothing changed. Logan committed to Tennessee. Drew, whose emotions would rise and fall with the Tigers’ football team, insisted he would go to Clemson — and Angie could be his roommate. Perhaps, the Caymols figured, Logan could get used to the darker shade of orange.

Adjustment soon became a bigger part of Logan’s life, as it did for the rest of them. The family nightmare did not begin and end with the accident. Grief comes in waves, rising, crashing and subsiding, only to rise again.

There would be no moving on from Drew, the Caymols realized. How could there be? His 11 years were so full of life. He cried whenever he got second place, tossing runner-up trophies in the trash; he made friends with the special needs students in school; he bragged to whomever would listen about his older sister, the star pitcher.

In his absence the Caymols leaned on each other — and Clemson, too. Coach Dabo Swinney’s football team was turning into a regular College Football Playoff contender.

It had perhaps never been more fun to be a Tigers fan.

The Volunteers, Logan knew, would have to come second.

Behind the scenes, Radakovich was holding meetings. On March 14, 2017, Angie’s buzzing phone woke her from a nap. Her inbox was stuffed with texts, all of which referenced a fresh press release:

“Clemson Athletics announced plans today to sponsor intercollegiate softball.”

What should have been a sweet moment felt bitter. The softball program was set to launch in 2020. Logan was on track to graduate high school in 2018, and a gap year didn’t sound appealing.

A lifeline crystallized: Logan could decommit from Tennessee, then spend a redshirt season working out at Clemson as the program, and its stadium, was built from scratch.

After Matthew relinquished No. 34 to Drew, he opted for No. 10. On Nov. 8, 2017, three weeks before what would've been Drew's 13th birthday, Mateo waited until 10:34 a.m. to fax Logan’s National Letter of Intent. Another press release was sent out:

“Logan Caymol, a standout pitcher from Buford, Ga., became the first Clemson softball signee earlier today.”

•••

When a family loses its youngest heartbeat, where do the others find the strength to keep living?

In a bracelet.

In a team.

In a stadium.

The Tigers officially moved into Clemson Softball Stadium on Dec. 3 — four years and one day after the accident. Logan was one of the first to step inside the players’ facility, her mouth agape, her cell phone camera rolling.

After Logan committed to Clemson, the Caymols built a modular home on a plot of land they owned in Townville, an unincorporated community in Anderson County about a 20-minute drive south of Clemson. Angie spent weekends in the Upstate and attended all of Clemson’s home games before the ACC on Tuesday canceled the remainder of the season because of the spread of the coronavirus.

"I can't pretend to understand what the emotions were like for her to start this season," Clemson softball coach John Rittman said. "I get emotional just talking about."

Angie was sitting in the parents’ section Feb. 12 as the Tigers opened the stadium with a doubleheader against Western Carolina. Her ears perked up late in the first game, when she heard a familiar twang over the sound system: Billy Currington’s "Good Directions."

Neither Logan nor Matthew share their mother’s love of country music. Drew did. And he adored that Currington song. A mother is nothing if not a sucker for her son’s smile, so one day she pulled out her phone and recorded her and Drew singing along.

“Thank god for good direc-tions!” Angie and Drew sing together in the video, their giddy voices falling toward the song’s final lyric. “And turnip greens!”

Angie got chills as the song played through the new stadium. Her mind drifted to Drew, his voice trickling back into her spirit.

The Tigers lost that first game, but Logan was the starting pitcher for the nightcap. She finished her warmup and stepped outside the pitcher’s circle, using her finger to draw Drew’s initials in the dirt, as she has every inning since the accident.

“He’s right by my side,” Logan said. “No matter if I pitch well, or if I pitch badly. He’s by my side.”

Logan sees Drew whenever she glances at a Tigers paw. She feels his presence throughout campus, especially on the softball field. That was clear that night, when she christened the field that used to be a parking lot with a five-inning no-hitter and an 8-0 Tigers win — the program’s first-ever home victory.

“It’s kind of one of those pinch yourself moments,” Angie said. “Logan feels like she’s not only living her dream, but she’s living Drew’s dream, as well.”

The Caymols find joy in quiet moments, too. Three weeks after the no-hitter, Angie stood in the stadium concourse, an orange Clemson beanie atop her head.

The Tigers were set to begin a three-game series against Pittsburgh. Logan, wearing No. 34 on her back, played catch with a teammate in the outfield.

Angie often stumbles across 34s, she said. Seconds later, she unlocked her iPhone. The time flashed atop the screen: 1:34. Drew, again.

“People go through hard things,” Angie said. A smile forced its way to her lips. “It’s just nice to see the sun shine again.”

The sky was clear; the pond just outside the stadium sparkled.

“It’s a beautiful day,” she said before taking her seat. Logan didn’t pitch in that 9-1 win over the Panthers. She hung out in the dugout, her arms dangling over the railing. At one point between innings, she heard a familiar song. It was ‘Good Directions’ again, playing in the stadium for the first time since her no-hitter.

Logan turned to the stands. There was Angie, standing, looking for her daughter. They locked eyes and shared a knowing smile.