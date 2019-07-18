CHARLOTTE — Before Clemson football was a national powerhouse, before the Tigers twice beat Alabama in the national championship game, before Clemson became Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney became Dabo Swinney, Swinney and his staff paid Mack Brown a visit.
It was 2009, and Swinney was set to enter his first season as Clemson's head man after taking over for Tommy Bowden on an interim basis the year prior. He had been put in touch with Brown through a pair of mutual friends, and he was hungry for knowledge. Hungry to build a winner. Hungry to build a program like the one Brown had constructed at Texas, which won the 2005 BCS national championship.
Swinney and his staff visited Bowden for three our four days, studying and observing. Soon Clemson was atop the sport, relegating the Longhorns — and the rest of the nation — to playing catch up.
Brown, 67, recalled that outing Thursday at ACC Media Days. The College Football Hall of Fame coach is back after a four-year hiatus, having taken over a sputtering North Carolina program. Brown believes he can return the Tar Heels to national prominence, to a stage occupied by a man he mentored a decade ago.
"The two programs are run pretty much alike," Brown said. "There's not much difference. We will do the things Dabo's doing."
That will include, presumably, honesty. Brown said Wednesday he was impressed by how Swinney handled his team's quarterback situation last season. Four weeks into the campaign, Swinney announced that freshman Trevor Lawrence would supplant senior Kelly Bryant as the starter.
"When he thought Kelly Bryant wasn't the guy, he told him," Brown said. "He could've waited another week, had a backup quarterback ... He told him exactly what he thought. It didn't matter what the timing was."
Bryant, of course, left Clemson in midseason and has since transferred to Missouri, retaining his final year of eligibility due to a recent NCAA rules change. Lawrence became the sport's darling, the Georgia kid with the big arm and long, blonde hair that guided the Tigers to the national title. Now a sophomore, Lawrence is an early Heisman Trophy contender.
Brown will get a firsthand look at Lawrence on Sept. 28, when the Tigers come to Chapel Hill, N.C. It'll be the teams' first matchup since the 2015 conference championship game, when Clemson edged the Tar Heels, 45-37, kicking off the Tigers' run of four straight ACC titles.
That season marked the high point of Larry Fedora's tenure at North Carolina. He was fired last November after the final whistle had blown on the Tar Heels' 2-9 campaign. Enter Brown, who worked as a studio analyst for ESPN since 2014 after leaving Texas.
His returning to coaching, he said, was contingent on his wife, Sally. There was a shortlist of places to which she'd approve a move, including Hawaii and the Bahamas. Brown pointed out the lack of a college football team in the Bahamas.
"She said, 'Well, we'll start a team called the Bahamas Iguanas,'" Brown said.
The third location on Sally's list was Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill was where Brown's head coaching career had taken off, where the couple had raised their children. Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-1997 before taking over at Texas. Sally never really wanted to leave.
So the Browns jumped at the opportunity to come back. Now recruits are taking North Carolina seriously again.
"Mack Brown is a legendary name," Tar Heels safety Myles Dorn said. "It brings in some of the top recruits. Every weekend he has somebody in. We have a five-star here, a four-star here, they're committing left and right."
The Tar Heels present a challenge for Brown, who said Thursday he loves fixing things. And he relishes the opportunity to compete against Clemson, which he referred to as "the best team in the country."
"Everybody knows that's the mark right now," he said. "That's the standard that's set."
It's a standard Brown can't help but take pride in.
"I don't like Dabo Swinney," Brown said. "I love Dabo Swinney."
Then he smirked: "Wish we didn't have to play him, though."