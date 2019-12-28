GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Ohio State players got an early Fiesta Bowl gift edge on Clemson, thanks to LeBron James.
And for Clemson fans wondering if the basketball superstar giving each Buckeyes player a pair of $350 Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones is an NCAA violation, the answer is no.
“Best of luck men!” James wrote in a note attached to each gift and designed for inspiration going into Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal game. “You guys are here for a reason so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it! Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness! O-H … #GoBucks!”
James is an Akron, Ohio, native and longtime Ohio State fan.
He also gave the 2014 Ohio State team headphones ahead of their national championship game victory over Oregon in January of 2015.
James can do this because he cleared the matter with the NCAA, which allows Ohio State to distribute the headphones as part of a bowl gift package as long as the total wholesale value of bowl gifts does not exceed $550.
All Clemson and Ohio State players also received the official Fiesta Bowl gift package, including a Fossil watch, a bowl game history book, a backpack and an insulated bottle.
