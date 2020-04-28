Lawrence, Etienne, Ross are Clemson's top 2021 NFL draft prospects

CLEMSON — The 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, with seven former Clemson players landing with professional franchises.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was the first of coach Dabo Swinney's players to be drafted, when the Arizona Cardinals selected him No. 8 overall. When A.J. Terrell was taken No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Falcons, it marked the first time in program history the Tigers had produced multiple first-round picks in back-to-back years.

Clemson could be in line to make it a three-peat next year, when the 2021 NFL draft emanates from Cleveland. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Justyn Ross and running Travis Etienne all figure to be first rounders, with maybe a couple more.

Here's a a rundown of the Tigers' top prospects and where they could land in the draft.

Trevor Lawrence

Position: QB

Year: Jr.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 220 pounds

2019 stats: 268 for 407 (65.8 percent completion), 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 563 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns

Skinny: Lawrence has had NFL scouts smitten for the past two seasons with his prototypical quarterback size and superlative arm strength and accuracy. He also became a more potent runner as a sophomore. Lawrence completed just 48.6 percent of his passes against LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship, though. Many expect Lawrence or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to go No. 1 overall next year.

Travis Etienne

Position: RB

Year: Sr.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 210 pounds

2019 stats: 207 carries, 1,614 yards, 19 touchdowns, 37 receptions, 432 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns

Skinny: Etienne surprised many when he elected to return to Clemson for his senior season. He is already the program's all-time leading rusher, and running backs tend to have shorter professional careers than most other positions. In waiting an extra season to declare for the draft, Etienne is banking he can improve his stock and earn a first-round selection. He was likely to be picked in the second round or later in this year's draft.

Justyn Ross

Position: WR

Year: Jr.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205 pounds

2019 stats: 66 receptions, 865 yards, eight touchdowns

Skinny: Ross got to play alongside Tee Higgins the past two seasons in what was likely a positive learning experience. With Higgins gone, Ross will become Lawrence's top deep ball threat next season. Higgins fell to the second round because of some injury concerns, but Ross could end up in the first round if he stays healthy — and continues his steady production.

Jackson Carman

Position: OT

Year: Jr.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 345 pounds

2019 stats: 798 snaps over 15 games (all starts)

Skinny: There's a reason Carman was the lone underclassman alongside four seniors on last season's starting offensive line. Charged with protecting Lawrence's blind side at left tackle, Carman earned an AP All-Bowl selection for helping to limit Ohio State defensive Chase Young — the No. 2 pick in the draft — to two tackles and no sacks in the Tigers' Fiesta Bowl victory. Carman certainly has first-round potential.

Xavier Thomas

Position: DE

Year: Jr.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 265 pounds

2019 stats: 33 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble

Skinny: In his first season as a starter, Thomas didn't quite match the hype he generated as a freshman reserve. But defensive coordinator Brent Venables feels Thomas is ready for to make a big impact next season, especially with the Tigers transitioning back to a 4-3 defense. Some analysts believe he has the talent to be a first-rounder, but Thomas will need to put together a big 2020 to prove he belongs to be chosen in the first 32 picks.

James Skalski

Position: MLB

Year: RSr.

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 235 pounds

2019 stats: 90 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble

Skinny: Skalski is the leader of the Clemson defense, and he'll take on even more importance this season with Simmons gone. He views himself as an on-field extension of Venables and is one of the hardest hitters on the team. He likely won't generate the kind of draft buzz Simmons did, but another strong season could yield Skalski a fourth-round — or higher — selection.