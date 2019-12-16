The early football signing period is Wednesday thru Friday and we’ll finally learn the plans of Hammond High School defensive end Jordan Burch. He and his family orchestrated one of the most secretive recruiting campaigns ever for a national level recruit never tipping their hands on his movements in advance. It’s been hard to separate fact from fiction in this case.

Based on a Snapchat posting Saturday, Burch visited Georgia over the weekend for an official visit. He also took official visits to LSU and Alabama, posting Twitter pictures from both.

He visited South Carolina more than any other school. His last visit to Clemson was in July. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Georgia’s Kirby Smart visited with Burch last week; there are pictures of the two coaches at Burch’s basketball games Wednesday and Thursday nights respectively.

The Alabama Rivals sited reported Nick Saban visited in the home last Monday night, and websites have reported Will Muschamp of USC and Ed Orgeron of LSU were expected for visits, but there’s been no confirmation on those. Burch has said he will announce on Thursday, but the when and the where have not been announced.

Clemson added another majestic piece to its 2020 recruiting class Saturday with a commitment from LB Trenton Simpson (6-2 205). In typical Clemson fashion, the Tigers low-keyed their recruiting of Simpson for much of the season, then they turned up their interest in recent days after apparently moving on from California LB Justin Flowe. Simpson appeared headed to North Carolina, but then he showed up for an official visit at Clemson Friday, landed an offer Saturday and later committed.

“That wasn’t my expectation, but I was figuring that they were going to offer me a scholarship because I had my home visit Thursday night,” Simpson said. “My personality and how my family is, it fits the program. They just told me to trust them. This has been my dream school since day one, so I just knew when he told me to trust them. It came down to my home visit and then I had my official visit the next day, I just prayed and let everything take care of itself. I just knew that it would work out for me in a good way.”

Simpson is one of the top-rated linebackers in the country and was recently was named the player of the year in North Carolina. He also had offers from USC, North Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia, Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia Tech and others. He originally was committed to Auburn and decommitted in October. Simpson is the 22nd commitment for Clemson’s 2020 class.

The Tigers had been one of the finalists for Flowe, and he took an official visit, but Oregon and Southern Cal are making strong moves and may have climbed to the front with him. He visited Southern Cal over the weekend.

PK Mitch Jeter of Concord, N.C., landed an offer from USC earlier this month and that immediately moved the Gamecocks high up on his list with Virginia Tech, East Carolina and Memphis. Jeter made an unofficial visit to Columbia Saturday and committed to the Gamecocks. Though he is a 2020 graduate, the plan is for him to count against the ’21 class.

Jeter said he may enroll in the second session of summer school in June and pay his own way his first year, or he could wait and enroll in August and have his scholarship count toward ’21. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Jeter said Saturday night. “I get to live my dreams out by playing football in the SEC. It’s super exciting and I’m super honored and grateful for the staff to believe in me.” This season Jeter displayed a strong leg with a long field goal of 57 yards, and all of his deep kickoffs went for touchbacks. He was 8-10 on his field goal attempts. Jeter becomes the first recruit who will count for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.

RB ZaQuandre White (6-2 205) of Iowa Western JC in Council Bluffs announced on his Instagram page Thursday night that he is committed to USC. However, there’s been no corresponding “SpursUp” from Will Muschamp to make the commitment official. White said Thursday night he sees no issue with that. He did not talk with Muschamp immediately after making his pledge public, but from his past conversations with him and running backs coach Thomas Brown, he feels good about the commitment.

“I talked to him (Muschamp) a week ago about it, and when I did it today, I told coach Brown and he informed coach Muschamp. He (Brown) said he was excited for me to get there.” White was scheduled to visit Tennessee this past weekend but he canceled that trip. He said his decision to go with the Gamecocks boiled down to two factors. “One, the academics,” White said. “I talked to one of the players and he told me about the academic staff and how they help you with school and stuff. Two, talking with coach Muschamp and coach Brown, they were very personable, and it felt like home.”

Once Muschamp makes the commitment official, the Gamecocks will have 20 in their 2020 class and room, at this time, for two more commitments.

Clemson websites reported LSU commitment FS Malcolm Greene of Highland Springs, Va., was is in for an official visit over the weekend. Greene also visited Clemson in January as well as for the spring game, but the Tigers didn’t push for a commitment at that time. He later committed to LSU and has publicly held to that while Clemson has continued to work him.

WR Xzavier Henderson of Miami also was expected for an official visit to Clemson over the weekend. His visit was delayed due to his team playing for a state championship Friday night. Henderson also visited Clemson in March and for a camp in June. His 247Sports profile reflects other official visits taken to Alabama, Georgia and Florida. His brother CJ was a starting defensive back for the Gators who is leaving early for the NFL.

USC had several committed players in for official visits over the weekend and committed RB Marshawn Lloyd came in unofficially. Another commitment DT Alex Huntley, took an official visit to Virginia.

USC target DE Yaya Diaby of Georgia Military JC visited West Virginia and another USC target, WR-Ger-Cari Caldwell of Northwestern High School, visited Baylor. Neither is signing early.

Diaby just recently emerged on the national recruiting scene with several major offers. But he has settled on USC, Louisville, Kansas State and West Virginia as his final four as he goes thru his official visits. He went to Louisville during the season and also has seen Kansas State and West Virginia. He plans to visit USC January 17th. USC defensive line coach John Scott visited Diaby at GMC and delivered the offer. He’s never visited USC and is looking forward to getting there next month to learn more about the place and the program.

Diaby had a team high 58 tackles along with 16 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

The Gamecocks are making a strong push for Caldwell. Receivers coach Bryan McClendon visited him each of the last weeks and Caldwell will take an official visit to USC either January 18th or 25th. The relationship with the Gamecocks is starting to take hold. “Coach BMac has been recruiting me, and coach (Bobby) Bentley, and they feel like I will fit in perfectly with what they’ve got going on now,” Caldwell said. “I’m real comfortable with the coaches, so I’m feeling pretty good. I’m looking for the place where I can feel like I’m basically back at home, I can look toward someone to talk to without any problems and things like that.”

Tennessee is Caldwell’s newest offer and he also took a recent official visit to Wake Forest. He also took his first official visit last weekend to Wake Forest. Tennessee and North Carolina also came by his school.

USC target TE Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Ga., will announce on Wednesday. He has had USC, Florida State and Oklahoma as his favorites. The Seminoles tossed Bell something else to think about Friday when his quarterback, Tate Rodemaker, committed to them. Rodemaker also is the son of the Valdosta head coach.

USC has a commitment for the 2020 class from Hutchinson JC, KS in OL Jazton Turnetine, and the Gamecocks have been back in touch with cornerback Art Green, a player they offered and recruited earlier in the year before he committed to Tennessee. He decommitted last week. Looking ahead, the Gamecocks offered a pair of 2021 Blue Dragons, DE Zykeius Strong of Birmingham, who redshirted this season, and LB Gereme Spraggins (6-1 229), who is a native of Maryland.

This season Spraggins had 70 tackles and 2.5 sacks as an inside linebacker. He also has offers from Maryland, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and West Virginia. He did not visit any schools this season and he plans to get to USC as soon as the rules allow. Spraggins will graduate from Hutch in December of next year and he has set the 15th of December, 2020, his 20th birthday, for his commitment announcement.

Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware plans to join the USC program as an invited walk-on. Safety Sheldon Arnold of Loganville, Ga., also received a a walk-on opportunity from USC.

DT Chuck Smith IV of Atlanta, the son of the former Atlanta Falcon star defensive lineman, committed to Wofford.

Chester DT Quay Evans, a Shrine Bowl selection, committed to Connecticut.

Newberry offered Saluda QB Noah Bell, Shrine Bowl QB and finalist for Mr. Football.

2021 OL Micah Morris of Kingsland, Ga., has delayed his decision announcement that was set for Monday and has added Clemson back to his list. The Tigers join USC, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU on his short list. Morris plans to revisit all the schools and he was at Florida this past weekend. Morris is one of the top rated offensive linemen in the 2021 class. He visited USC and Clemson during the season.

USC offered 2021 LB Ese Dubre of Powder Springs, Ga., 2021 CB/WR Nyland Green (6-1 174) of Covington, Ga., 2022 LB Tony Livingston (6-1 205) and 2022 WR/FS Iam Gaines (6-1 170) of Tampa, 2022 DB Mikeece Jones (6-1 180) of Nashville, 2022 ATH Dallan Hayden (5-11 179) of Memphis, and 2023 DB Avieon Terrell of Atlanta, the brother of Clemson CB AJ Terrell.

USC also offered FS Cameron Faison, a native of Notasulga, AL who will enroll at Dodge City JC, KS. He’s hoping for a one season stay there.

Clemson offered 2021 WR Romello Brinson (6-2 190) of Miami. He recently decommitted from Miami.

Former Hartsville RB Tiyon Evans of Hutchinson JC, KS was the Offensive MVP of the Salt City Bowl rushing for a bowl record 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s a prospect USC has been tracking since high school and plans to follow up on during his sophomore season next year. Evans finished with 538 rusing yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

Baseball news

2023 RHP Reese Marcum of Lexington committed to USC.