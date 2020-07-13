For much of the recruiting battle for DE George Wilson (6-5 211) of Virginia Beach, Va., the national recruiting experts had him pegged for North Carolina. But Sunday Wilson went a different direction announcing a commitment to USC. Penn State and Arizona State were the other two programs on his short list. Wilson’s decision gave the Gamecocks a split on Sunday commitments. Earlier in the day LB Greg Penn of Hyattsville, Md., committed to LSU over USC and Maryland.
“I’m just grateful and happy,” Wilson said during his announcement via CBSSports.com. “It was one of my first offers and they showed a lot of love. Coach (Mike) Peterson and Coach (Kyle) Krantz) and Coach (Will) Muschamp showed a lot of love. I’m just ready to put in work and enjoy the college life. When I get there I’m going to get it done.”
Wilson will go into his senior season at Green Run High School with a high national reputation. In the 247Sports Composite ranking. he’s rated as a four-star prospect. He’s ranked the No. 23 weakside defensive end in the country and the 9th-best prospect in Virginia for 2021.
“George is a great kid, very coachable and an awesome teammate towards his peers,” said Green Run coach Brandon Williams. “He is very deserving of this opportunity.”
Wilson had 12 sacks as a junior and is viewed as having big-time potential as an edge rusher. But he’s also seen as an end who can drop back into coverage. He’s also a basketball player and some of those quick-twitch skills there carry over to football.
“He has that natural athletic ability with his long arms,” Williams said. “He’s yet to reach his full potential on the field. He’s definitely a raw player that they are getting. His athletic ability is definitely off the charts. He can play in the open field, coming off the edge, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. No technique, just straight athletic ability.”
Wilson becomes the second defensive end and third defensive lineman to commit to the Gamecocks for the 2021 class. And a chance to play in the SEC was a big part of the attraction to USC.
“The SEC background for the most part,” Williams said. ” And he wanted to compete for a starting job early which he has a good chance at South Carolina.”
The Gamecocks now have 15 commitments in their class, and 18 of the 25 scholarships for the class are now accounted for.
CB Damond Harmon (6-1 178) of Highland Springs, Va., also has made his decision and has set 7:00 PM on August 1st for his reveal on Instagram Live and with a Twitter video. USC, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State and Oklahoma were the final five for Harmon. He said he has not yet informed the schools of his decision. He’s ranked as a cornerback 40th nationally and as the No. 15 prospect in Virginia for the 2021 season.
USC target RB Ontario Brown of Savannah plans to announce his college decision August 5th. USC, NC State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Savannah State are offers he’s reported. Brown is a speedster who rushed for 1008 yards in 7 games last season.
Korey Foreman, again
Clemson is definitely in the race for its former commitment and national top prospect DE Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif. Foreman committed to the Tigers January 26th and decommitted April 21st because he wanted to visit other schools, something he couldn’t do as a Clemson commitment. Since then he has done his due diligence and Wednesday he named his top seven schools: Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Southern Cal and Howard.
No doubt there was much gnashing of teeth by the Clemson staff when Foreman decommitted, and he said with Clemson on his short list, he wants to get back to where things were with them before.
“I would say I’m trying to build as much of a rapport back with them as possible,” Foreman said. “I’ve been busy, and I haven’t been reaching out to that many college coaches. But now that my top seven is out, I have told myself that I need to face reality. So I’m going to reach out and I’m going to be the best I can to see where I fall, and whoever wins, wins.”
Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is Clemson’s lead recruiter with Foreman, and he has done his best to keep open the lines of communications. “We talk as much as possible, but like I said, I haven’t been able to reach out due to all that’s been going on which made me push everything back,” Foreman said. “Let’s say all this was marked out and I would have all the time in the world to be able to reach out to all those college coaches again, me and Coach Bates were like best friends.”
LB Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C., who is down to USC, NC State and Virginia Tech, was all set to announce a commitment July 1st. In fact, he had commissioned a commitment video for his big day. But a few days in advance, Poole threw up the stop sign. He wasn’t ready, and he wasn’t going to make a mistake by rushing a decision that need not be rushed.
“I guess I was kind of still questioning my decision,” Poole said. “I didn’t have a solid decision, a hundred percent. I guess it was 50-50 some would say. I’m not really torn between any of the three right now, 33.3 percent, just playing it level I guess, thinking about them all.”
Poole did not say which two schools he was torn between, and the recruiting by all three has continued. Will Muschamp, Kyle Krantz and Rod Wilson from USC have been in regular contact for months (Wilson more recently since he just joined the staff), and there has been no let up there. “I talk to one of the coaches about every day over text, or via phone call, Twitter or whatever it may be,” Poole said. “I had a Zoom with all the coaches and the education staff I guess. It was a good Zoom call. We were focusing in on the educational side, seeing the kind of programs they have set up for the athletes. It was a pretty good call. South Carolina does a good job helping the athlete go far in life and accomplish their goals.” Poole said he’s also had Zoom calls with coaches from NC State and Virginia Tech. The calls and messages will continue to flow into Poole, and he’ll be polite and continue to respond. But he admitted there’s really not much else for any of the coaches to sell him on.
Nyland Green pursuit
Four-star CB Nyland Green (6-3 170) of Covington, Ga., is not in a rush to end his recruiting. Clemson has been on him as hard as anybody. He’s also hearing some from USC, but the Gamecocks don’t appear to be in the same place with him as Clemson and some others at this point.
“I really haven’t come down to a certain group just yet but I’m working on it,” Green said. “I’ll come out with that real soon. It will be like a top five.”
Green has been a frequent visitor to Clemson, for a camp, for games and for junior days. There’s a lot of familiarity and comfort between the two sides, and plenty of communication. “I hear from them pretty often, from Coach (Mike) Reed and Coach (Brent) Venables,” Green said. “Couple of times a week, mostly texting with them and sometime on the phone. They really want me bad down there. I’m a main part for them and they surely would love to have me. “I’m feeling really good about it (his view of Clemson). I’m just sitting back and enjoying it. “(They like) that I’m a long, powerful, physical corner. I can move, I have great hips, great feet and great ball skills.”
Green also has visited USC, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and several others. They all remain in contact along with Alabama, Florida State, Florida, LSU and others. Green has pinpointed what will separate one school from the rest. “A school that not only treats me as an athlete, but treats me as well with what I do outside of football,” Green said. Green said it’s possible he’ll make his decision before his season. And he’s planning on signing early and enrolling in January.
Clemson target OT Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Va., took an unofficial visit to Florida State last week according to Josh Newburg of 247Sports. And Newburg also reported another Clemson offensive tackle target, Amarius Mims of Cochran, GA, plans to visit Florida State soon. Despite a recruiting dead period being in place, recruits can make unofficial visits to schools but cannot have in-person interaction with staff members.
Mims has reset his commitment date for August 15th, about two months earlier than he what he had previously scheduled. He has Clemson in his final 10 with Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and Oregon.
CB Dontae Balfour (6-2 170) of Starke, Fla., had 7 interceptions last season, along with 65 tackles, and USC was the first SEC program to recognize his skills with an offer last month.
“They’ve been recruiting me for about two months now,” Balfour said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Mike) Peterson. It’s a school I’ve always wanted to go to. It’s a very nice school and has a very nice education system.”
Balfour also has offers from Virginia, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Akron, Tennessee State, Georgia State and Austin Peay. He’s ranked as the 105th-best prospect in Florida for this season. USC has one corner committed for the 2021 class at this point.
WR Malachi Bennett of Fairfield, Ala., named his top five as USC, Georgia, Ole Miss, UAB and Louisville.
SAF Derrick Davis of Monroeville, Pa., named a top seven of Clemson, Southern Cal, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Pitt and Georgia.
USC target DE Kelvin Gilliam of Highland Springs, Va., was offered by Stanford.
USC target for football and basketball TE Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Fla., was offered in both sports by Oklahoma State and Illinois.
USC target CB Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, Ga., was offered by Minnesota.
Boiling Springs DB Dre Pinckney committed to Coastal Carolina.
Former Dutch Fork OL Ta’Chawn Brooks will need just one season at Independence JC in Kansas after meeting the NCAA qualifying requirements. He said he still communicates with USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
USC offered three-star CB Khalil Anderson (5-11 175) of Atlanta. He’s been committed to Pitt since June 4th. Some of his other offers are Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Duke and Kansas.
USC offered 2022 ATH Dasani McCullough (6-5 215) of Olathe, Kan. He has named a top 10 of Clemson, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, LSU and Michigan.
USC offered 2022 OL Zach Rice (6-6 282) of Lynchburg, Va. He also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State among others.
Clemson offered 2022 WR Caleb Burton (6-0 165) of Del Valle, Texas. He also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State among others.
Hammond 2022 OL Drew Bobo (6-5 270) was offered by Maryland. He also has an offer from Tennessee. He’s the son of USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
2022 OL Collin Sadler of Greenville committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour AA Game.
Basketball News
Clemson target 6-6 Lucas Taylor of Wake Forest, N.C., was offered by Ohio State.
6-3 D’Marco Dunn of Fayetteville, N.C., who has a Clemson offer, was offered by Georgia. He also has offers from Arizona, East Carolina Wichita State, Xavier, Marquette, Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, VCU, Vanderbilt and others.
Walhalla native 6-11 Gabe Wiznitzer was announced as an official signee by Louisville and will join the Cardinals this season and redshirt. Wiznitzer attended Hargrave Prep, VA last season and reclassified for 2021. But after committing to Louisville, he reclassified for the 2020 class.
Baseball News
RHP BJ Williams (6-4 212) of Columbia and Georgia Premier Academy committed to Clemson.