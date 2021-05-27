You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kickoff times for Clemson's first 3 games announced

D.J. Uiagalelei 2021 spring game (copy)

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson's sophomore quarterback, will be tasked with leading the Tigers back to the postseason. Ken Ruinard/Provided

CLEMSON — The Clemson-South Carolina State football game scheduled for Sept. 11 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network.

The ACC announced early season kickoff times for conference teams on May 27. Clemson's game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 18 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on either ABC or ESPN.

The announcements come after it was revealed two weeks ago that Clemson's showdown with Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team went 10-2 last season and lost to Ohio State, 49-28, in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl. The Tigers are once again expected to be national title contenders with sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei leading the way.

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Tags

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News