Kickoff times for Clemson's first 3 games announced

CLEMSON — The Clemson-South Carolina State football game scheduled for Sept. 11 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network.

The ACC announced early season kickoff times for conference teams on May 27. Clemson's game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 18 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on either ABC or ESPN.

The announcements come after it was revealed two weeks ago that Clemson's showdown with Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team went 10-2 last season and lost to Ohio State, 49-28, in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl. The Tigers are once again expected to be national title contenders with sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei leading the way.