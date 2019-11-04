Clemson's football game against Wake Forest on Nov. 16 will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday.
The game will be played at Clemson's Memorial Stadium and be televised on ABC or ESPN (that decision will be made next week).
The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) are currently ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1 ACC) is ranked 22nd.
Clemson is coming off a 59-14 rout of Wofford while the Demon Deacons blasted N.C. State, 44-10. The Tigers are at N.C. State this week while Wake is at Virginia Tech.
South Carolina’s Nov. 16 kickoff at Texas A&M was announced last week. The Gamecocks and Aggies will play at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.